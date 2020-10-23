SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

Keys to Victory: NC State

Jonah Lossiah

North Carolina lost in a heartbreaker during their last outing and the team will need to shake off that disappoint heading into a huge game for both programs.

UNC (3-1) are squaring up against a relatively surprising outfit from Raleigh. The Wolfpack (4-1) came out with two close wins early in the year and have gathered momentum over the last two weeks. They come on a three game winning streak and looking to get revenge after losing to the Tar Heels in a second half blowout last year.

Third Downs

Phil Longo and the UNC offense simply weren’t good enough on third down against FSU. They finished 2-12 on third down, and also 0-3 on fourth down. That culminated on the team’s final possession where three consecutive dropped passes by Tar Heels lead to a turnover on downs and sealed North Carolina’s fate in Tallahassee.

Third down is important for every team, but even more so for the fast-past style that UNC like to run. Three-and-out’s in a ‘hair on fire’ scheme means that the defense could only have a few minutes break before they get back out there. When it works, it is one of the most efficient offenses in the country. But when it stalls it looks like what happened in the first half last weekend.

Defensive Line

NC State will be wanting to run the ball. It has been a focus of theirs since the offseason, and after reviewing the film of the last two games that won’t change. UNC’s opponents have had quite a bit of success on the ground, with Virginia Tech rushing for 260 yards and FSU for 241. The Wolfpack boast a strong pair running backs as well with Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person Jr. They have combined for 129 carries for 688 yards through five games.

This starts on the defensive line. They have been inconsistent this year, and a lot of that has to do with inexperience. Nose Tackle Ray Vohasek missed the game against the Hokies. The starters are still developing, and other younger players like Desmond Evans are beginning to gain more reps.

This unit needs to start getting more push and dominating their opponents. This cannot be undervalued. Owning the line of scrimmage means running the ball is extremely difficult. It means blitzes become much more effective and takes significant pressure off of UNC’s linebackers.

UNC Receivers vs the Secondary

The passing game hasn’t been as dominant as expected early on, but it would seem that several players are still getting into rhythm. Dazz Newsome has finally started to get more involved, hauling in 11 passes in the last two games. Beau Corrales had his biggest game yet with four catches, 141 yards, and a touchdown. The two seniors have been solid but also account for two of the three drops previously mentioned.

Dyami Brown continues to be a deep threat for the Tar Heels. His brother, Khafre, has also seen increased playing time in the first half of the season. Several others, such as Antoine Green, look to be fighting for catches, but haven’t found much consistency thus far.

Mack Brown pointed to his receivers, also stating that he has been impressed by the NC State secondary. He said that the deep ball will be important, as well as just who wins those individual deep ball match ups. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Leaky Black: UNC Basketball's Swiss Army Knife

Leaky Black is finally healthy and ready to have a monstrous impact on the 2020-21 Tar Heels: "I've never been this confident in my life."

isaacschade

Skyy Clark Verbally Commits to Kentucky

The coveted five-star has found in landing spot at Kentucky.

Quierra Luck

Roy Williams: "I'm Hopeful That the Ball Will Go In the Basket a Heck of a Lot More"

After averaging a Roy Williams-era low of 72.2 points per game in 2019-20, the Tar Heels will look to get back to their typical levels of offensive output in 2020-21.

isaacschade

Brice Johnson On the 2017 National Championship Game: "I Didn't Watch It"

"I love all of them like my brothers. But I still wouldn’t watch it. I knew they’d win it. What’s the point in me watching it?”

isaacschade

Podcast: UNC Moms Takeover to Talk Carolina Culture and Protecting Their Sons

When it comes to Carolina athletics, the family will always take precedent. In this exclusive episode, Garrison Brooks and Leaky Black mothers join the podcast to discuss what it's like being a parent of a Power 5 college athlete.

Quierra Luck

Mack Brown Monday Press: Being Positive During Tough Losses

Coach Mack Brown met with press to discuss the loss at Florida State and the preparation for NC State.

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball Recruiting: FSU Decommit Bryce McGowens Reveals Top 5; Eliminates Tar Heels

McGowens' new finalists include Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, and Nebraska.

isaacschade

Roy Williams: Milestones and Moments

Milestones and moments UNC fans can look forward to this season

DavisMWallace

No. 5 North Carolina Falls Short to Florida State, 31-28

North Carolina ends seven-game win streak after devastating loss to Florida State, 31-28.

Quierra Luck

UNC Football: Quick Hitters - North Carolina @ Florida State

Isaac Schade presents Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 31-28 home loss to Florida State on Saturday evening.

isaacschade