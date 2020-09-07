SI.com
Former Tar Heel WR Ryan Switzer Cut From Steelers

Quierra Luck

After experiencing a mild injury last season wide receiver Ryan Switzer had high hopes of returning to the Steelers lineup and becoming the favored target of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger again. Unfortunately, NFL final cuts were made this weekend and the former Tar Heel will not be returning to Pittsburgh. 

Taken in the 2017 draft by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round, the former Tar Heel found his way to the Steelers by a series of trades over the last two years. With a pit stop in Oakland, Switzer was traded to the Steelers in 2018. His most significant play for the team came during the Steelers' week 3 history over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Switzer recorded his first receiving touchdown in a one-yard reception from Roethlisberger; He is one of few teammates that have been in Switzer's corner.

Later on, in the season, Switzer was placed on injured reserve and was slated to return to the lineup until the playoff chances seemed dim for the Steelers.

Earlier in the year, Switzer was anticipating his return but not many Steeler fans reciprocated his energy. Fans are eyeing a return to championship status with the full return of Rothlisberger but once they saw that Switzer wasn't being dealt, they had some negative things to say. Switzer could've easily seen this as an opportunity to respond dismissively but instead took the opportunity to understand fans frustration and took full responsibility for his shortcomings,

I get it, man. You’re upset with how last season went for me. Me too. I worked my butt off for 8 months only to see that hard work not come to fruition."

As final cuts were made and Switzer's name wasn't on the 53 man roster, anticipation for joining the practice squad remained possible. The NFL has expanded the practice squad from 10 to 16 due to the potential impact of Covid-19 but according to Steelers' reporter Brooke Pryor, he will not be returning in any capacity. 

With the expansion of practice squad and creating offensive depth, there shouldn't be a problem for Switzer to find his next home. 

Comments

Football

