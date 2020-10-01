Browns Sign Former Tar Heel Ryan Switzer

Former Tar Heel Ryan Switzer has found a new home in the NFL. Announced early Thursday morning, the Cleveland Browns signed Switzer to their practice squad.

The Pittsburgh Steelers cut Switzer early September.

After placing JoJo Natson on the injured reserve list after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday's game against Washington, the Browns are looking for his replacement. The addition of Switzer is with hopes of providing depth at the kick returner/wider receiver positions.

Drafted in the 2017 by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round, the Miami, Fl native found his way to the Steelers by a series of trades over the last two years. With a pit stop in Oakland, Switzer was traded to the Steelers in 2018.

His most significant play for the team came during the Steelers' week three history over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Switzer recorded his first receiving touchdown in a one-yard reception from Roethlisberger; He is one of few Steelers' teammate in Switzer's corner.

Switzer has returned 67 punts for 537 yards and a score throughout his career, along with 63 kickoff returns for 1,373 yards.

With Switzer back with an NFL team, he now becomes the 18th Tar Heel in the NFL.

The Cleveland Browns face the Cowboys, Sunday at 1 pm.

