NFL Postpone Titans and Steelers Due to More Positive COVID Results

Quierra Luck

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans will not play this week. Instead, their game will be postponed to later in the season due to more confirmed cases.

The Titans announced three players have tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. As a result, the Titans and the Minnesota Vikings, who recently played Sunday, suspended all in-person activities. 

The Titans were expected to reschedule their upcoming game against the Steelers for Monday or Tuesday, but due to an increase of COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday, the NFL decided to delay the game.

Titans added nose tackle DaQuan Jones, linebacker Kamalei Correa, long-snapper Beau Brinkley, cornerback Kristian Fulton and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson to the COVID-19/reserve. In addition, five team personnel also tested positive.

ESPN reports the game will most likely be scheduled during October 25th, Week 7, which happens to be the Titans' original bye-week. The NFL is looking to adjust the Steelers vs. Ravens that week because during Week 8, they both have byes; Leaving only one team to be impacted.

Steelers' head coach Mike Tomlin discussed being disappointed not playing an undefeated team but understood the environment surrounding 2020.

"But we understand the nature of this environment we're in 2020. And so we're just adjusting accordingly," Steelers' head coach Mike Tomlin said. "But there's a disappointment, no question; we've worked extremely hard at the beginning portion of this week in preparation for what we thought was an opportunity versus an undefeated team in their venue. And so you lean in on those opportunities. So we're not getting an opportunity to do that. Instead, we're getting a bye week, so we're gonna make the best of that."

Currently, former Tar Heels, Myles Dorn, is on the IR for the Minnesota Vikings, and Eric Ebron recently signed to Pittsburgh this season.

Ebron tweeted his disappointment in the adjustments of the Steelers' schedule. During their original bye-week, Ebron had plans to spend with his family to celebrate his son's birthday. 

