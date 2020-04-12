The NFL has been holding drafts since 1938, the University of North Carolina has contributed 215. Ken Willard, Lawrence Taylor, Julius Taylor, Mitch Trubisky, and Rib Hawkins are just a few of the names that highlight some of the best to be drafted, and currently, 21 are an active participant in the NFL.

The NFL has an average career length of 3.3 years, but former Tar Heel, CB Tre Boston has doubled that time with the contract he's been waiting for. Going into his seventh season, Boston finally has a commitment from the place he calls his second home.

The Carolina Panthers offered the Fort Meyers native a three year contract worth $18 million, $9.5 guaranteed in the first year. Boston has seen his fair share of one-year deals, the most recent being the Chargers (2017) and Cardinals (2018) before his return to the Carolinas one month before the start of the 2019 season.

Last season, Boston started in all 16 games and recorded for 3 INTS (tied for most on the team) and 68 tackles. Under the guidance of a new coach, Matt Rhule, Boston can provide stability for older players but still young enough to connect with any newcomers. The Panther's secondary showed decent improvement last season with his return. Still, with the recent departure of James Bradberry and Eric Reid, Boston seems to be the only secondary player left to keep the memory of 'Thieves Ave' alive.

With the newly announcement of the departure of QB Cameron Newton, Tre Boston wants to remind fans of the commitment and faith of the team they love. He understands the stability sporting teams have in the community. With several players leaving, such as Luke Kuechly, Greg Olson, and Thomas Davis, fans need to have a familiar face around. Coming to North Carolina out of high school, Boston sees Carolina as home. Being able to grow roots and start a family here has been monumental for him and proves why it was vital for him to leave the comfort of Florida.

In an exclusive interview, Boston dives into everything Carolina. From committing to UNC from High School, experiencing college, and finding his wife, Carolina meant more than just a football scholarship; it was a lifetime commitment.

Quierra: That security that you stated that you were looking for, what was that moment like for you?

Tre: I mean, it was a good feeling, to finally get that deal done. Especially just being here in Carolina where it started. Especially coming out of here, out of college, it just means a lot. Especially to the community during this change, they definitely need somebody there that they can hold onto. That they know. They know I try to hold it down as much as possible.

Quierra: What are you going to do to maintain that stability for fans of keeping the culture there?



Tre: Yeah, I mean, firstly, you've got to see the plan, you've got to see the build out of what the future looks like for our team. Obviously, we were talking to coaches about coming back. We had a different plan than what we have now. So for me, it's just finding out the plan. Then for me, just working around it and seeing how we can do what they need. Then also cater to the fans as well. Because it's not always easy. But in due times, if you build the right foundations, you'll get what you want out of it.



Quierra: Now, you're originally from Florida, right? You just seem like such a true Carolina guy. Explain how you come to make Carolina home for you and your family.



Tre: Yeah, I'm originally from Florida. Yeah, I mean, we live between here and Florida. I think for me, just going to the University of Carolina, spending four years there, then getting drafted straight to two hours down the road, Charlotte. Then playing three years there. Then they wanted me to come back for a few years, then finally coming back, finally getting a big deal. I've been around Charlotte and the state of Carolina for, shoot, going on maybe 10 years.

You know, when you're around a state for that long, you genuinely have love and you have a mecca of alumni in Charlotte from UNC just right there, it's hard to leave because of how well I'm treated; how well I want to be around the people who care about you. And just knowing that this is a place where you can have your family around. There's just good people, you can see different seasons. And when it gets too cold, hey, just go down to Florida.



Quierra: So now I'll bridge again to Carolina football, what are your thoughts this past season with Coach Mack being back? What has him being back changed for Carolina?



Tre: Yeah, I mean, I loved it. Coach Mack being back, I think the number one change I saw was recruiting. I think we've all seen it. When I was there, at the beginning, we had Butch Davis and in that locker room you had NFL caliber guys all around you. You almost felt like you were in an NFL locker room. You just had grown men in the locker room. Then to kind of see that through the allegations, and us getting in trouble, that kind of dwindled down.

Then you kind of see that built back up through Coach Brown. We're getting back to Carolina football, we're getting back to where we were almost that team, you know? To see that getting built all over again, it's great. Because if anybody would be able to do that, Mack Brown would be able to do that. He's a championship coach, hall of fame coach, with all the accolades to get these guys in here and get them to the next level.



I think for me, that was my number one thing coming out of high school, was okay, get out of Florida. Because everybody's going to want to be inside these Florida schools. I want to get out of trouble, stay away from all my friends. Okay, let's go to North Carolina. North Carolina had Butch Davis at that time. Butch Davis puts guys in the NFL. Okay, shoot. Well next thing you know, I'm talking to you right now. Six years in the league and full contract.



I think that's what Mack Brown brings to Carolina. You're going to come, you're going to play great ball, you're going to have a chance at winning the ACC championship. I think these guys could do more. I think these guys are capable of winning championships with Mack Brown and the roster that they're building around him with Sam Howell, quarterback.



Every game we lost, I think, of the six, was by seven points or less. Just these stats that really can build on how great Mack has been since he's been back. But the caliber of players that he's being able to get back into the University of North Carolina. That's how you win with ball players.





Quierra: if you can tell a recruit coming into Carolina, or if they're thinking about Carolina, how would you sell ... not sell the university, but what are some experiences you can tell them about that would incline them to choose UNC?



Tre: Yeah. As an out of state guy, again, going to UNC gave me a breath of fresh air. Beautiful campus, tons of great people around me who want to see you win. It's a university town, Chapel Hill is pretty much the University of North Carolina, so they'll truly embrace you. You're going to get a prestigious degree. Stepping out of North Carolina, I can go anywhere around the world and people are like, "You graduated from UNC? Chapel Hill? Okay."

I'll stop at that. The community, the alumni, also being able to have them all around the world as well, which is great. Just being able to meet different people who you're able to say, "Go Heels." And them being able to say it back means the world. At the end of the day, it's just where I met my wife. It's where I met some of my best friends; At the University of North Carolina.



I'm still here in the state of North Carolina because of it. It's truly been a blessing because, to see those four years pay off because I chose to go out on a limb and come to the University of North Carolina, it's surreal.



Quierra: Now do you see Coach Mack bringing a national championship to Carolina?



Tre: Man, I think this season will tell a lot. Because he's only been able to get one recruiting class in. He has this top five recruiting class coming in next year. You know, so I think this year right here is a year where I think we'll take a step. But I truly don't expect that big leap to be until not this year but next year. That's just me. That's me as a player who has seen processes, who has been through rebuilds on the college level and the pro level. It takes time, and you've got to know that.

But again, to do as well as he did last year, to lose the games that he lost by seven points or less, it's very encouraging and it shows that this year, we can be undefeated. We could.



Right? I'm going to throw that out there. It gives us room, it gives us room for potential. I love potential. But we've got to see it all come together. I do think if Coach Mack continues to do what he's been doing, a national championship will arrive. And he's building the right pieces of the puzzle around him as well, with coaches. I think that's how you do it as well.



He has championship caliber coaches around him that truly love these kids, who truly want to see these kids grow. Coaches who have been there, done that. Guys like Dre Bly who I was talking to just this morning. Guys who are going to be there for you when you're in college and out of college, and that's what it's about is just that family atmosphere.