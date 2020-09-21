Trubisky and the Bears Start 2-0

Mitchell Trubisky underwent a lot scrutiny coming into the 2020 season.

He had a tremendously up-and-down first few years in the NFL. Trubisky was inserted as the starter in his rookie year, but never found a rhythm despite the team going 12-4. He was continuously chosen as the starter for his second and third years in the league, as well, but again could not find consistency. When the Bears acquired Nick Foles this offseason, some thought that would mean the end of Trubisky starting in Chicago.

After a 17-13 win over the Giants, the Bears have now pulled out two close games to start the season. While he has yet to string together a full game, Trubisky has been integral in each of these wins. In the first half of Sunday’s game he had 159 yards and two touchdowns, launching the Bears out to a 17-0 lead.

Trubisky really caught fans' attention in week one. After a rough first three quarters against the Lions, he was lights-out to finish the game. He was sensational, throwing for three touchdowns in the game’s final stanza. That included an absolute dime to Anthony Miller to take the 27-23 lead with less than two minutes to go.

The quarterback said that getting these scrappy wins will help the team’s confidence, but that they’re not fully satisfied with how they’re playing.

“I think it’s good, because we’re a hungry team and we know what we’re capable of to play four quarters,” said Trubisky, per the Chicago Sun Times.

“And when you play really well in the first half and put up 17 points and then don’t get any points in the second half, that’s a little frustrating.”

Trubisky will still have plenty of skeptics and he needs to continue to prove himself. The Bears don’t have the highest expectations in the league, and that will help this team grow into themselves.

This year is massive for Trubisky for a lot of reasons. First of all, year four is the season you have to figure things out. If he wishes to continue being a starting quarterback in this league, consistency and growth will be important. The other major aspect to consider is that this could be Trubisky’s final year in Chicago. The team declined his fifth-year option before the season, so he will be a free agent in 2021. The Bears would have had to pay him $24.8 million if they had accepted the option.

Until then, Trubisky looks to build on this strong start.

“We have a little higher expectation for what we’re trying to do on offense this year. But you have to be happy with the win. We battled through and we’re proud of that, but we still have a ways to go."