UNC Football Schedule Announced; Season Begins September 12

Does it feel real, yet? It looks like college football will be moving forward in the ACC.

ACC Network's "Packer and Durham" revealed the football schedule for all participating ACC schools and Notre Dame. Teams will play a ten in-conference game schedule and one non-conference game. The 11 games will be played over at least 13 weeks, with each team having two open dates. The non-conference game will take place with the ACC team having home-field advantage; All non-conference opponents must meet the medical protocol requirements as agreed upon by the ACC.

There will be no divisions, and the top two winning teams with the highest conference winning percentage will participate in the ACC Championship on December 12th or 19th in Charlotte, NC. All 15 teams will continue to be part of the ACC’s bowl selection process; should Notre Dame win the ACC Football Championship Game, they would be eligible for the Orange Bowl, if not selected as a College Football Playoff semifinal team.

The schedule is as follows:

September 12th: Syracuse

September 19th: Non-Conference

October 3rd: at Boston College

October 10th: Virginia Tech

October 17th: at Florida State

October 24th: North Carolina State

October 31st: at University of Virginia

November 7th: at Duke

November 14: Wake Forest

November 27th: Notre Dame

December 5th: at Miami

The non-conference game has yet to be decided. Last week Mack Brown stated that athletic director, Bubba Cunningham, is working rigorously to find a school available.

"The schedule is exciting. There is a different step in the players after the schedule was released to us. For our coaches, Notre Dame, Florida State and Syracuse are the three games we have not prepared for but we are in the process of getting gameplays for those games. It's exciting with the addition of these three and the guys are pumped about it."

Brown will be available this Thursday afternoon following the first official day of fall camp.

Additional notes:

ACC Home Opener: The Tar Heels will open the season with a home conference game for the first time since 2003 vs. Florida State.

Boston College: This is just the third game the Tar Heels have ever played in Chestnut Hill, Mass., and the first since a 31-13 win in 2009.

Florida State: UNC's first trip to Tallahassee since the last second Nick Weiler field goal that lifted Carolina to a thrilling 37-35 win during the 2016 season.

Syracuse: The first visit to Kenan Stadium since the Orange joined the ACC. The last time Syracuse played in Chapel Hill was a 49-47 three-overtime classic that went to the visitors in 2003.

Wake Forest: After playing a non-conference game last season in Winston-Salem, 2020 marks the first time the two in-state foes will play in back-to-back seasons since 2011 and 2012.

