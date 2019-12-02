Here's Which Freshmen UNC Can Redshirt for 2019
Given that players can now participate in up to four games in a season and still receive a redshirt, we'll update this chart weekly to see where things stand for true freshmen who have gotten on the field.
After 12 regular season games, it appears North Carolina has a final list of which true freshmen will be eligible to redshirt this season.
In all, 17 freshmen got on the field for the Tar Heels in the 41-10 victory over N.C. State on Saturday night, with safety Gio Biggers making his fifth appearance and passing the four-game threshold for a potential redshirt.
Quarterback Vincent Amendola and center Ty Murray both got in for the second straight week, and with only a bowl game to go, no other Tar Heels can surpass the four-game limit.
In addition, Mack Brown discussed his intent to have sophomore linebacker Chris Collins redshirt this season as the Tar Heels decided to not have him use a full season of eligibility and have been holding him out of the lineup.
In all, 16 Carolina freshmen played at least five games this season and aren't eligible to redshirt. The full list:
QB Sam Howell
LB Khadry Jackson
S Don Chapman
CB Storm Duck
LS Drew Little
P Ben Kiernan
DE Tomari Fox
LB Eugene Asante
DB Obi Egbuna
WR Emery Simmons
K Jonathan Kim
RB Josh Henderson
WR Welton Spottsville
DB Gio Biggers
S Cam Kelly
Full list of freshmen who are eligible to redshirt:
WR Khafre Brown
QB Donovan Brewington
QB Vincent Amendola
QB Caleb Russell
WR Ryan Wilkoff
LB Jake Harkleroad
WR Jeffrey Saturday
WR Alex Kopp
DB Val Edwards
DL William Robertson
LB Parks Cochrane
OL Wyatt Tunall
OL Ty Murray
RB Braxton Link
OL Noland Brown
OL Triston Miller
OL Hunter Shope
TE Will Crowley
WR Justin Olson
TE Kamari Morales
DL Kristian Varner
DL Wisdom Asaboro
DL Kevin Hester Jr.
The full chart: