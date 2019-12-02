Here's Which Freshmen UNC Can Redshirt for 2019

Given that players can now participate in up to four games in a season and still receive a redshirt, we'll update this chart weekly to see where things stand for true freshmen who have gotten on the field.

After 12 regular season games, it appears North Carolina has a final list of which true freshmen will be eligible to redshirt this season.

In all, 17 freshmen got on the field for the Tar Heels in the 41-10 victory over N.C. State on Saturday night, with safety Gio Biggers making his fifth appearance and passing the four-game threshold for a potential redshirt.

Quarterback Vincent Amendola and center Ty Murray both got in for the second straight week, and with only a bowl game to go, no other Tar Heels can surpass the four-game limit.

In addition, Mack Brown discussed his intent to have sophomore linebacker Chris Collins redshirt this season as the Tar Heels decided to not have him use a full season of eligibility and have been holding him out of the lineup.

In all, 16 Carolina freshmen played at least five games this season and aren't eligible to redshirt. The full list:



QB Sam Howell

LB Khadry Jackson

S Don Chapman

CB Storm Duck

LS Drew Little

P Ben Kiernan

DE Tomari Fox

LB Eugene Asante

DB Obi Egbuna

WR Emery Simmons

K Jonathan Kim

RB Josh Henderson

WR Welton Spottsville

DB Gio Biggers

S Cam Kelly

Full list of freshmen who are eligible to redshirt:

WR Khafre Brown

QB Donovan Brewington

QB Vincent Amendola

QB Caleb Russell

WR Ryan Wilkoff

LB Jake Harkleroad

WR Jeffrey Saturday

WR Alex Kopp

DB Val Edwards

DL William Robertson

LB Parks Cochrane

OL Wyatt Tunall

OL Ty Murray

RB Braxton Link

OL Noland Brown

OL Triston Miller

OL Hunter Shope

TE Will Crowley

WR Justin Olson

TE Kamari Morales

DL Kristian Varner

DL Wisdom Asaboro

DL Kevin Hester Jr.

The full chart: