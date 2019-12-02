Heels
Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Here's Which Freshmen UNC Can Redshirt for 2019

Brant Wilkerson-New

Given that players can now participate in up to four games in a season and still receive a redshirt, we'll update this chart weekly to see where things stand for true freshmen who have gotten on the field.

After 12 regular season games, it appears North Carolina has a final list of which true freshmen will be eligible to redshirt this season.

In all, 17 freshmen got on the field for the Tar Heels in the 41-10 victory over N.C. State on Saturday night, with safety Gio Biggers making his fifth appearance and passing the four-game threshold for a potential redshirt.

Quarterback Vincent Amendola and center Ty Murray both got in for the second straight week, and with only a bowl game to go, no other Tar Heels can surpass the four-game limit.

In addition, Mack Brown discussed his intent to have sophomore linebacker Chris Collins redshirt this season as the Tar Heels decided to not have him use a full season of eligibility and have been holding him out of the lineup.

In all, 16 Carolina freshmen played at least five games this season and aren't eligible to redshirt. The full list:

QB Sam Howell
LB Khadry Jackson
S Don Chapman
CB Storm Duck
LS Drew Little
P Ben Kiernan
DE Tomari Fox
LB Eugene Asante
DB Obi Egbuna
WR Emery Simmons
K Jonathan Kim
RB Josh Henderson
WR Welton Spottsville
DB Gio Biggers
S Cam Kelly

Full list of freshmen who are eligible to redshirt:

WR Khafre Brown
QB Donovan Brewington
QB Vincent Amendola
QB Caleb Russell
WR Ryan Wilkoff
LB Jake Harkleroad
WR  Jeffrey Saturday
WR Alex Kopp
DB Val Edwards
DL William Robertson
LB Parks Cochrane
OL Wyatt Tunall
OL Ty Murray
RB Braxton Link
OL Noland Brown
OL Triston Miller
OL Hunter Shope
TE Will Crowley
WR Justin Olson
TE Kamari Morales
DL Kristian Varner
DL Wisdom Asaboro
DL Kevin Hester Jr.

The full chart:

resdshirtchart
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UNC Drops One Spot in AP Top 25; Michigan Jumps to No. 4

Brant Wilkerson-New
0

Here's where North Carolina landed in this week's AP Top 25

This Week in Carolina Basketball: Dec. 2

Brant Wilkerson-New
0

Previewing the week ahead in Carolina basketball

Christmas in New York? Pinstripe Bowl Looks Like Logical Choice for UNC's Destination

Brant Wilkerson-New
0

Where will UNC play in a bowl game this season?

This Time Around, Carolina Really Gets to Celebrate

Brant Wilkerson-New
0

North Carolina is bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.

WATCH: Tar Heels Talk Win Over N.C. State, Bowl Eligibility

Brant Wilkerson-New
0

Sam Howell, Tar Heels Talk Win Over N.C. State, Bowl Eligibility

WATCH: Mack Brown Discusses Victory over N.C. State

Brant Wilkerson-New
0

Mack Brown's postgame press conference after North Carolina's victory over N.C. State.

PHOTOS: North Carolina 41, N.C. State 10

Brant Wilkerson-New
0

Photos from North Carolina's 41-10 victory over N.C. State

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: UNC at N.C. State

Brant Wilkerson-New
0

Live analysis, observations and updates from UNC at N.C. State.

Five Things to Watch as Carolina Visits N.C. State

Brant Wilkerson-New
0

Five storylines to watch as UNC meets N.C. State

UNC's Jake Lawler Didn't Want to Live. Now, He's Excited for a New Life.

Brant Wilkerson-New
0

Jake Lawler wanted to end his own life in January 2018. Since then, he's completed three screenplays and couldn't be more excited about his future.