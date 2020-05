UNC Football Receives Largest Gift in History

The school announced today that they received their largest monetary gift in school history. The Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Family Foundation are no strangers to contributing to the elevation and caring of UNC athletics. This historic commitment will honor their son Chris Smith by naming the field at Kenan Memorial Stadium the Chris Smith Field. Smith is involved in University and Athletics leadership roles and serves as a member of The Rams Club’s Executive Board of Directors.

The donation will help with staffing needs, fund facility improvements and help build an endowment to cover future operating costs.

Per UNC Football release,

“Our family believes in the positive impact the University of North Carolina and its athletic program can have on our communities,” said Eddie Smith. “Watching the Tar Heels play in Kenan Stadium has been a family affair for over 60 years, and it was important to us to support Coach Mack Brown and his vision for Carolina Football. To be able to honor my son Chris – someone who has shared my passion for Carolina and for promoting positive leadership qualities – is very special. It’s a blessing for us to be able to provide a lasting legacy for Carolina and its football program.”

The gift will support staffing needs, fund facility improvements and help build an endowment to cover future operating costs. It comes at a time of great momentum for Carolina Football. Last season, the Tar Heels finished with a winning record in Mack Brown’s first season back in Chapel Hill and captured the program’s first bowl victory since 2013. “Eddie and Chris are dear friends of Sally and me, as was Eddie’s wife and Chris’ mother Jo Allison. They share our vision for Carolina football,” said Mack Brown. “Eddie is a person who sees all the little things, but has a great sense of the big picture, which is very unusual. It is a trait that has served him well both in life and business. This gift helps give us the means to continue building a program representative of the excellence we see every day at UNC and to ensure that same excellence will remain into the future. We often talk about our Carolina Football Family, and the Smiths have been a major part of that for a long time. Family has always been important to them and we’re so glad they will remain associated with the program through this gift and field naming. We’re honored to share in their legacy and thankful for their continued support of our program. We have asked everyone in our program to ‘Be The One’ and the Smith family is doing that. They are the best.”

The amount donated by the Smith family will not be disclosed. Per The Rams Club twitter account, the family asked the donation remain confidential.

