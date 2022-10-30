UNC Football jumps to No. 17 in AP Poll

28 unanswered points in the second half powered North Carolina to their seventh win of the season, defeating Pittsburgh 42-24 in Chapel Hill.

With the victory came a jump in the rankings, as the Tar Heels improved to No. 17 in the AP Poll.

For the third week in a row, Mack Brown and company find themselves inside the top 25.

Now at 4-0 in ACC play, North Carolina is in the driver's seat in the Coastal division standings with four conference games remaining.

Up next for the Tar Heels is a road contest in Charlottesville against Virginia.

The Cavaliers, under first year head coach Tony Elliott, have struggled in conference play, amassing a 1-4 record against ACC opponents.

At 3-5 overall following an overtime loss to Miami, Virginia will look to turn things around as they fight for bowl eligibility.

A win in the South's Oldest Rivalry would all but clinch the Coastal division for North Carolina as they hold a two game lead over Duke and Miami.