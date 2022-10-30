Skip to main content
UNC Football jumps to No. 17 in AP Poll

Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports

The UNC football program finds themselves with a top 20 ranking heading into week ten of the college football season.

28 unanswered points in the second half powered North Carolina to their seventh win of the season, defeating Pittsburgh 42-24 in Chapel Hill.

With the victory came a jump in the rankings, as the Tar Heels improved to No. 17 in the AP Poll.

For the third week in a row, Mack Brown and company find themselves inside the top 25.

Now at 4-0 in ACC play, North Carolina is in the driver's seat in the Coastal division standings with four conference games remaining.

Up next for the Tar Heels is a road contest in Charlottesville against Virginia.

The Cavaliers, under first year head coach Tony Elliott, have struggled in conference play, amassing a 1-4 record against ACC opponents. 

At 3-5 overall following an overtime loss to Miami, Virginia will look to turn things around as they fight for bowl eligibility.

A win in the South's Oldest Rivalry would all but clinch the Coastal division for North Carolina as they hold a two game lead over Duke and Miami.

