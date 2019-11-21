UNC Completes Season Sellout; Brown's Job Selling Made Easier

Mack Brown has said all season long he doesn't want excuses from his coaches or players, and this week, he certainly doesn't want any from fans.

"I know it may rain on Saturday; I don’t care," he said. "We’re going to be there, players are going to be there … so, fans need to be there, even if it rains. Get a rain coat. If our guys are going to play in the rain, you can sit with a rain coat and stay dry; you’ll be a lot more dry than they are. "

A late-November matchup with a 4-7 FCS program in Mercer isn't exactly enticing for fans. Then, add a miserable, 53-degree day with pouring rain in the forecast and there'd be plenty of reason to stay home, turn on the crock pot and enjoy an afternoon of college football on the couch.

Given the recent history of empty seats at Kenan for similar games, that might have even been the expectation.

But just as things have started changing in Chapel Hill on the field, they're changing off it, too, as Carolina announced it had sold all 50,500 tickets for the sixth and final time this season.

According to the school, it is one of eight programs nationally to sell out its entire home schedule and the only team in the ACC to do so.

It's a long way from the constant mocking the program received on social media not long ago for inflated attendance numbers that didn't match the photos presented, showing wide swaths of silver bleachers.

Not only does the added ticket, concession and merchandise revenue support the program, but the numbers will be yet another bullet point for Brown as he hits the recruiting trail.

"We challenged them early about, ‘These kids are going to play to the level of excitement you bring," he said. "So, if you’re committed to it and fill the stands, then they’re going to play like you fill the stands and it matters. If you don’t it’s a harder sell for me to say they’re really pumped up about this; they’re just at home.’ So, I really, really am pleased with our fans and excited.

"This is a great message for recruits and for our players moving forward that we’ve sold out every game."

Even as some of the excitement from early in the season has waned with Carolina falling out of contention for the Coastal Division title, Brown feels like the Tar Heels have given fans plenty of reason to show up.

Most importantly, they've given them the most valuable commodity in sports.

"I think it’s excitement for the future, I think it’s hope," he said. "The fanbase wants to see their kids try and these kids have tried; they’ve really tried. We’re not as good a team as the one that played against Miami, South Carolina or Clemson — we’ve lost a lot of guys — we’re a different team now than we were then, but they’re still fighting and I feel like our fanbase knows."