No. 21 UNC Stunned in Atlanta by Georgia Tech, 45-22

North Carolina looks to regain control after a tough loss in Atlanta, 45-22. Can the Heels still win the season?

Atlanta, Ga - "I'm embarrassed"

A statement echoed by Coach Mack Brown consistently in his post game conference. The expression of disappointment was shared on his face, but his hopes remain confident of who this team can be and what it can achieve.

The 45-22 loss to Georgia Tech (2-2, 1-1 ACC) in Atlanta will be a looming cloud to hang over this No. 21 North Carolina (2-2, 1-3 ACC) team. A team ranked no. 9 in the preseason with crazy expectations of a veteran quarterback in the reins. In the third year of Coach Brown's return, significant recruits return to Chapel Hill, but is his current team prepared for the spot light?

Sam Howell opened the game with an early 23-yard rushing touchdown, and was the last time the Heels witnessed a lead, and the only time the offense seemed in control. The game then turned into Jeff Sims's show, which surprised UNC.

Sims came off the bench in the second quarter for the first time since suffering an injury during Georgia Tech's season opener against Northern-Illinois. In his opening scene, Sims rush for 11 yards to open the Yellow Jackets first lead, 7-13. Sims' early appearance was a shock to North Carolina because they weren't certain if he was healthy and how much he would be utilized,

"It's hard to show his speed at practice. He looks like Vince Young. When I spotted him as a true freshman, I said, 'Oh my gosh, that guy's gonna be really good. He's gonna give Georgia Tech a chance each week.' And I thought he looked great tonight."

Sims topped the contest with 127 rushing yards and 10 of 13 passes for 112 yards.

After an impressive 59-39 win over Virginia last week, questions of validity have been raised for this Carolina team. Both sides of the ball came up short but Coach Brown recognizes the ball stops with him. Howell completed 25 of 39 for 306 yards and only two touchdowns, but was sacked eight times and fumbled twice, resulting in 20 points for the Yellow Jackets. During his press conference, Howell took full responsibility for the offense's shortcomings,

"I know I could have played better. Those two fumbles when I was wrong hurt us and put our defense in an unfortunate position early on, and I truly think there are things we need to clean up. We should move the ball better, but it starts with me"

Star WR Josh Downs, selected in the preseason as a top-10 potential breakout player in 2021 according to ESPN, had a quiet night with merely 53 yards on eight carries. A staggering difference from his first three games, where he averaged 16 yards a carry.

Despite the downside of tonight's game, the Tar Heels look forward to the rest of the season and maintaining control over the Victory Bell. Confidence, consistency, and comfort seem to be the three keys to revamping what looks like a chaotic season; none of which were displayed tonight.

UNC faces Duke, October 2nd in Chapel Hill. Duke enters Kenan Stadium with a big win over Kansas, 52-33.