SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

Mack Brown on His Friendship, and Trip to Mexico, With Phil Mickelson

Shawn Krest

When Phil Mickelson and Mack Brown teamed up in the pro-am prior to the Byron Nelson Championship in 2003, they had something in common.

Mickelson was the best golfer never to have won a major, and Brown, then at Texas, was the best coach never to have won a national title.

Over the 18 holes they played together, the pair made a deal. When they each got the respective monkeys on their backs, they would celebrate with a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“He and I do have history over our story about Augusta,” Brown said. “If he wins the Masters and we win the national title, we go to Cabo. It’s a fun time for me to watch him play.”

Mickelson did his part the following year, winning the 2004 Masters.

“It seems like yesterday,” Brown said. “I call it the six-inch vertical jump that he took on (hole) 18, when he made the putt to win. He did call me right after he got through with all the media and signing for fans and signing his card, and he said, ‘Okay, I’ve done my part of the deal. Now you’ve got to go win the national championship for us to get to Cabo.”

Two years later, Brown held up his end of the deal as Texas beat USC in the Rose Bowl to clinch the title.

“He was at the national championship game,” Brown said. “After we won, he did come into the dressing room and said, ‘We’ve got a problem.’ I said, ‘What’s our problem?’ He said, ‘We’ve got a lot more than 25 friends that want to go to Cabo now.’ Because when we first started, both of us were struggling and he said, ‘We’ll take our 25 best friends to Cabo.’”

Three months after Brown’s win with Texas, Mickelson won the Masters again, and two weeks after that the pair headed off to Mexico.

“I love Phil Mickelson,” Brown said. “He’s a dear friend. I’ve had a lot of joy in my life with him and wish him luck I told him, ‘Time for the old guys to step up.’”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

D'Marco Dunn, Dontrez Styles Sign Letters of Intent With UNC

Coach Roy Williams got signed letters of intent from both UNC commitments in the class of 2021. The Tar Heels will add guard D'Marco Dunn and small forward Dontrez Styles

Shawn Krest

Garrison Brooks, Caleb Love, Armando Bacot Ranked in Top 100 Players

Three Tar Heels were named to CBS Sports' list of top 100 players in college basketball. Only two other teams placed more players in the top 100. Garrison Brooks, Caleb Love and Armando Bacot made the CBS cut

Shawn Krest

UNC Center Ty Murray Takes Medical Hardship

UNC center Ty Murray's college career is over. After meeting with doctors and family, he's decided to take a medical hardship and finish his career as a student assistant. Mack Brown discusses the decision and UNC's plans to replace him on the depth chart and recruiting trail

Shawn Krest

Tar Heels Chosen Fourth in Preseason ACC Media Poll

Garrison Brooks was named ACC Preseason Player of the Year, and the Tar Heels were chosen fourth overall in the league's preseason media poll. Brooks was also named first team All-ACC, the seventh straight year the Heels have had a first teamer

Shawn Krest

How UNC's Secondary Handled Attrition: "We Just Stuck to the Script"

UNC started a completely different secondary against Duke than it did for the opening game of the season. Cam'ron Kelly discusses how the unit has handled attrition and adversity and stuck together

Shawn Krest

UNC Basketball Schedule Is Released

North Carolina opens its season the night before Thanksgiving. It took awhile, but the full UNC basketball schedule has been released. Here's a look at what's in store for the Tar Heels

Shawn Krest

Mack Brown on Leaving Sam Howell In Late in the Duke Game

Sam Howell remained in the game against Duke until late in the second half, despite the lopsided score. Mack Brown explains his policy on when to pull his starters

Shawn Krest

North Carolina to Start Season at No. 16

For the 15th straight season, UNC starts the year ranked in the AP Top 25. The Tar Heels will open the year at No. 16 in the preseason poll. Only two ACC teams start the year ahead of them.

Shawn Krest

UNC's Mack Brown on the Recipe For Beating Duke's Pass Rush

Duke came into the UNC game with the nation's two best pass rushers, but Carolina shut both of them down. Mack Brown explains how the Tar Heels beat the pass rush and protected Sam Howell

Shawn Krest

Mack Brown: UNC Didn't Let a Loss Beat Them Twice

Mack Brown was proud of the way UNC bounced back from a loss at Virginia to beat Duke, saying it was important not to let a loss beat them twice.

Shawn Krest