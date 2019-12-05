Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Ohio State at UNC

Good evening from the Smith Center, where North Carolina and Ohio State will get together for a late-night tip in the final game in the 21st edition of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

The game is set for a 9:30 p.m. start on ESPN, and can be streamed here.

The sixth-ranked Buckeyes (7-0) have been dominant this season behind big man Kaleb Wesson and freshman point guard D.J. Carton, while the Tar Heels (6-1) are looking to keep things going after their best performance of the season in a win over Oregon on Friday.

Here's what to watch for tonight as Carolina looks to set the pace against an Ohio State team that is happy to grind things out.

The Tar Heels know what they need to do to get the fast-break going, and Armando Bacot will be key in getting things started with making runs at the Buckeyes' rim off defensive boards.

Cole Anthony and Leaky Black were limited in practice after getting dinged up in the Bahamas, but Garrison Brook is 100 percent and Brandon Robinson is playing some of the best basketball of his Carolina career.

Both Roy Williams and Bacot spoke to media on Tuesday to preview the game.

Check out Twitter for live updates, with deeper analysis and observation posted here throughout the game, and feel free to drop a comment below.

Join the conversation — it's easy — go to the top of the site, click the follow button in the right-hand corner, then log in with either Facebook or Google to discuss the game below.