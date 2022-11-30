UNC QB Drake Maye named ACC Player of the Year

After a successful regular season that has North Carolina at 9-3 and playing for an ACC Championship, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye has been named the ACC Player of the Year.

In his first season as the starter under center, Maye recorded one of the best seasons in Tar Heel history after earning the starting job in summer camp.

The redshirt freshman threw for 3,847 yards and 35 touchdowns, both top five in the country and the best in the ACC. On the ground, he rushed for 629 yards and six touchdowns, while averaging 52.4 yards per game.

Maye, who was also named the ACC Offensive Player of the Year and ACC Rookie of the Year on Wednesday, was also selected to the conference's First Team on Tuesday.

When speaking with Inside Carolina, Maye detailed his thoughts on the accomplishment and North Carolina's season.

"It's an extreme accomplishment and achievement on a personal level. Player of the Year here in the conference obviously means the team is doing well, too," said Maye. "Obviously, we wish you could end up with a little bit better of a record, but 9-3 and playing in the ACC Championship is pretty special. Credit to my guys for even having me in the running, a lot of those guys deserve it more than I do."

Despite dropping the final two games of the regular season, the Tar Heels have an opportunity to win 10 games for the first since since 2015 and just the second time this century.

North Carolina will take on the Clemson Tigers on Saturday in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium with the ACC title at stake.