Carolina Redshirt Tracker: Week 14

Given that players can now participate in up to four games in a season and still receive a redshirt, we'll update this chart weekly to see where things stand for true freshmen who have gotten on the field.

Playing only its second game of the season that didn't come down to the final minutes, North Carolina was able to work in all of its reserves on Saturday in its 56-7 victory over Mercer.

"I think just about everybody that was eligible played," Mack Brown said. "Our White Team, our second teams as such, played a whole lot. In fact, it was so good to get so many of those defensive guys in in the first half and then they played the entire second half. We played very few starters in the second half."



In all, the Tar Heels were able to get 22 true freshmen on the field, including six players who made their first appearances of the season.

Three players — Jonathan Kim, Welton Spottsville and Josh Henderson — crossed the four-game threshold and are no longer eligible to use 2019 as a redshirt season while safety Gio Biggers made his fourth appearance.

Henderson had a strong performance in his first extended action of the season, rushing 13 times for 98 yards after Carolina removed Antonio Williams in the second half.

Brown and the Carolina staff also got their first live look at backup quarterback Vincent Amendola, who has occupied the spot since Jace Ruder went down with an ankle injury.

"It was good to get Vincent Amendola some throws and still try to keep the score down," Brown said. "We didn’t want to score more than we’d scored but we wanted to get him some work so it better prepares him."

Here's the full chart: