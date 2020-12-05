UNC Senior Day: Tomon Fox Looks Back

UNC closes its home season with a game against Western Carolina. It will be Senior Day for the Tar Heels that have earned their degree and are moving on with their careers.

That includes edge rusher Tomon Fox, who has been looking back on his time with Carolina, which included a coaching change midway through.

“Since I’ve been here, the coaching has changed a lot,” Fox said. “What’s stayed the same is the family atmosphere here. When the new coach came in he was there for us. We were there for them. As long as we stay together, we know we can overcome any adversity, which we have. In two years, we won five games. We just had to hunker down, stick with ourselves and we knew we’d get wins.”

Fox opened his Tar Heel career in the 2016 season opener, in Atlanta against Georgia.

“That was a long time ago,” he said. “Five years. My first game was nerve wracking for me. I wasn’t supposed to play that game. I was on the back end of the depth chart, but I got my snaps in.”

Obviously, Fox has changed a lot since that day in Atlanta.

“From there, I’ve changed a lot as a player,” he said. “I’m a lot more confident in myself. I’ve learned the game better. I’m a better player overall. Obviously, I’m more mature, being in college, being older, maturing since then. I was still a high school kid.”

Fox is preparing for the emotion of his Senior Day moment.

“I wish my parents could walk out there with me,” he said. “That would be the best thing for me. I don’t know how I’m going to feel once I’m out there step on the field, walking across that field and they call my name. I might have a quick flashback of everything I’ve been through in college.”