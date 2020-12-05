BasketballFootballOther Sports
Search

UNC Senior Day: Tomon Fox Looks Back

Edge Rusher made his Tar Heel debut in 2016
Author:
Publish date:

UNC closes its home season with a game against Western Carolina. It will be Senior Day for the Tar Heels that have earned their degree and are moving on with their careers.

That includes edge rusher Tomon Fox, who has been looking back on his time with Carolina, which included a coaching change midway through.

“Since I’ve been here, the coaching has changed a lot,” Fox said. “What’s stayed the same is the family atmosphere here. When the new coach came in he was there for us. We were there for them. As long as we stay together, we know we can overcome any adversity, which we have. In two years, we won five games. We just had to hunker down, stick with ourselves and we knew we’d get wins.”

Fox opened his Tar Heel career in the 2016 season opener, in Atlanta against Georgia.

“That was a long time ago,” he said. “Five years. My first game was nerve wracking for me. I wasn’t supposed to play that game. I was on the back end of the depth chart, but I got my snaps in.”

Obviously, Fox has changed a lot since that day in Atlanta.

“From there, I’ve changed a lot as a player,” he said. “I’m a lot more confident in myself. I’ve learned the game better. I’m a better player overall. Obviously, I’m more mature, being in college, being older, maturing since then. I was still a high school kid.”

Fox is preparing for the emotion of his Senior Day moment.

“I wish my parents could walk out there with me,” he said. “That would be the best thing for me. I don’t know how I’m going to feel once I’m out there step on the field, walking across that field and they call my name. I might have a quick flashback of everything I’ve been through in college.”

Tomon Fox (12) is among the leaders of the North Carolina defense.
Football

UNC Senior Day: Tomon Fox Looks Back

kryan
Football

Mack Brown's Daughter Wins on Jeopardy!

Michael Carter celebration
Football

UNC Senior Day: Running Back Michael Carter Looks Back

USATSI_15184577_168388396_lowres
Basketball

Chet Holmgren, Patrick Baldwin, Three Other UNC Recruiting Targets on SI99

IMG_1936
Basketball

Podcast: David Noel Breaks Down the Loss in Asheville and The Next Stop for UNC

DONTREZ+STYLES+-+KINSTON+BASKETBALL+-+WEB
Basketball

UNC Signees Dontrez Styles, D'Marco Dunn Named to SI99

USATSI_15259622
Basketball

Quick Hitters - North Carolina vs. Texas (Maui Invitational Championship)

_SPU0367
Basketball

Roy Williams Highlights Turnovers and Missed Shots in Loss to Texas, 69-67

_SPU0325
Basketball

North Carolina - Texas: Gameday Open Thread