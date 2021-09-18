North Carolina vs Virginia Gameday Live Blog

North Carolina looks to even its conference record with a win over Virginia in its ACC home opener.

The North Carolina Tar Heels (No. 21 AP / No. 19 Coaches) open the home portion of their ACC season looking to even their 2021 conference record at 1-1. Carolina was upset by Virginia Tech in Week 1 before rebounding last week at home against Georgia State 59-17.

Virginia comes to Chapel Hill for their first conference game and their first came away from Charlottesville this season. While the Tar Heels have split their first two games, the Cavaliers come in with an undefeated 2-0 record, having beaten William & Mary and Illinois

Saturday’s contest marks the 126th meeting between the two schools, the second oldest rivalry in the FBS. Minnesota and Wisconsin lead the way, having played 129 times.

Carolina has lost four straight to Virginia since winning in Charlottesville in 2016. The Tar Heels have also lost two straight at home to the Cavs (2019, 2017), having won last in 2015.

There must be something special about squaring off against the Cavaliers for Tar Heel quarterback Sam Howell. He totaled 796 passing yards and eight passing touchdowns in his first two games against Bronco Mendenhall’s club.

The Tar Heel defense will be looking to enact a measure of revenge against a team that gashed them for 44 points and 418 yards of total offense last season.

The Heels will look to build on last week's success in the home opener against Georgia State. While it wasn't a perfect showing, Carolina looked much more comfortable.

NFL scouts from the Ravens, Jaguars, Saints, and Falcons have press box seats to see Howell and his UNC teammates in person.

Carolina will wear light blue helmets and jerseys with white pants for the game. Virginia is in all white.

Kickoff, originally scheduled for 7:30, has been pushed back to 7:40 to accommodate TV.

We will provide an injury update on who's in/out this evening as the position groups come out to warm up. Specifically awaiting word on Storm Duck, DJ Jones, Beau Corrales, and Joshua Ezeudu.

Injury updates

In

Joshua Ezeudu

Storm Duck

British Brooks

Out