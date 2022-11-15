UNC vs Gardner-Webb Preview

North Carolina hosts their third straight game to begin the season on Tuesday, as the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs out of the Big South visit Chapel Hill.

The Tar Heels remain at No. 1 in the country with a 2-0 record in the season's first week.

Preseason ACC Player of the Year Armando Bacot poured in 28 points in a 102-86 victory over College of Charleston, leading a strong second half comeback to remain perfect.

With just two home games remaining before a trip out west to compete in the Phil Knight Invitational, North Carolina will look to continue their success in the non-conference slate.

Bacot (22.0 PPG) and guard Caleb Love (21.0 PPG) have guided the Tar Heel offense, while R.J. Davis and Leaky Black round out the four players averaging double figures in scoring.

The two glaring issues for North Carolina are the inability to rebound and poor outside shooting. Both UNC-Wilmington and College of Charleston outrebounded the Tar Heels, who have historically been one of the nation's best teams on the glass.

With Gardner-Webb recording the same number of rebounds as their opponents, a chance will arise for the veteran-laden Tar Heels to assert their dominance on the boards.

Even with the emergence of Leaky Black from beyond the arc to begin the season, North Carolina is shooting 23.3 percent from three, connecting on just 7 of their 30 attempts.

Gardner-Webb enters the midweek tilt with an 0-2 record after losses to Colorado State and Stephen F. Austin. The Bulldogs dropped the season-opener to the Rams, 65-63, on a buzzer beater from Isaiah Rivera.

After a 36-25 halftime lead, Colorado State used a 21-8 run to storm back and take the lead in Fort Collins.

Sophomore guard Julien Soumaoro paces the Gardner-Webb offense in the season's first month, scoring 13 points per game on 50 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Preseason All-Big South Second Team selection Kareem Reid is a threat on the boards and in the paint, averaging 11 points and seven rebounds.

Five returners from an 18-13 season in 2022 find the Bulldogs tabbed to finish fourth in the Big South Conference, as they hope to earn their second NCAA Tournament berth in program history.

For Gardner-Webb, early season production off the bench and a plethora of impactful guards has given them promise for the 2022-2023 season in Boiling Springs.

Tim Craft's squad has averaged 24 bench points per game, while five of the top six scorers are out of the backcourt.

Wisconsin-Green Bay transfer Lucas Stieber highlights a four-man portal class for the Bulldogs, as the junior leads the roster with 13 total assists.

North Carolina opens as a 22-point favorite over Gardner-Webb in the two programs' first meeting since a 77-61 victory for the Tar Heels in 2019.