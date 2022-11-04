UNC vs UVA: Keys to the Game

After a come-from-behind victory to defeat Pittsburgh 42-24, North Carolina could potentially clinch the ACC Coastal division and a trip to the ACC Championship Game on Saturday.

While the Tar Heels cannot control results across the conference, they can improve to 8-1 on the season and 5-0 in league play with a victory over the Virginia Cavaliers.

For Mack Brown, a win in Charlottesville would be his first as the head coach at North Carolina. Across both tenures in Chapel Hill, Brown-led teams are 0-6 in Scott Stadium, including a 44-41 defeat in their last visit in 2020.

With a 3-5 record under first year head coach Tony Elliott, Virginia has witnessed up and downs throughout the season, but remained competitive against some of the ACC's bests.

The Tar Heels will play in their first noon contest since their September 10th victory at Georgia State.

As kickoff is under 24 hours away, we provide you the keys to the game for North Carolina.

Pressure Brennan Armstrong

Last year, Brennan Armstrong put up video game-like numbers in Chapel Hill, throwing for 554 yards and five touchdowns. 12 months later and the Hoos' offense looks completely different.

If you look at Armstrong's numbers through the season's first eight games, it is evident that the southpaw has struggled. What may not be so apparent is the reason for said struggles.

The Virginia offensive line, with five new starters, is among the worst across Power Five programs, forcing Armstrong to hurry throws and force ill-advised passes.

Without their leading rusher in Perris Jones, the Cavaliers will rely even more on the talent of Armstrong, especially if Saturday's contest sees North Carolina jump out to an early lead.

To be successful and secure Mack Brown's first victory in Charlottesville, the also thin Tar Heel defensive line needs to gain pressure on Armstrong and prevent him from having time to stand in the pocket.

Success in the Run Game

Drake Maye has led North Carolina in rushing four of the last five contests, signaling once again a need for the Tar Heel running backs to step up to the challenge.

With second-year back Caleb Hood out for the season, the brunt of the carries will likely be designated to Omarion Hampton and Andre Greene Jr.

Their chance to face an average rushing defense and get back on track will come against Virginia, who allows 147.6 rushing yards per game, good for 73rd in the country.

When the Cavaliers allow more than 147 yards on the ground, they are a measly 1-4, with their lone victory coming over Richmond.

Five different running back duos have recorded over 100 rushing yards on the Hoos' defense, leaving the ground game with confidence in Saturday's matinee.

Don't Look Ahead

A road trip to Charlottesville against a 3-5 Virginia squad is the perfect recipe for a trap game for the Tar Heels.

With a clash against Wake Forest on the horizon in one week's time, it could be easy to overlook a Cavalier team that is less talented than North Carolina. The reality of the situation is that tomorrow's contest is just as important for Mack Brown and company.

A victory over Wake Forest would go a long way in securing an Orange Bowl appearance, but a loss to Virginia would nullify any progress made towards a New Year's Six bid.

The Tar Heels cannot improve to 9-1 next Saturday without a win over the Hoos and Mack Brown's success, or lack thereof in Charlottesville, is all the more reason to focus on earning a 5-0 record in ACC play.

If North Carolina can take advantage of Virginia's offensive line, improve their ground game out of the back field, and concentrate on the 60 minutes in Scott Stadium, they will likely be undefeated in conference play returning to Chapel Hill.