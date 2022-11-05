Virginia gives UNC defense a chance to build momentum

From the second half performance against Pitt a week ago, the UNC defense has momentum going into Virginia, a game where it can take another step forward in the right direction.

Virginia, one of the worst offenses UNC will face this season, will give the Tar Heels a chance to build off that performance when they gave up zero points and 48 yards to the Panthers in the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers have scored the second-worst points per game in the ACC so far with 16.9. This is a complete 360 from 2021, when Virginia put up ridiculous numbers through the air and scored more than double their current points per game.

Through the first eight games, Virginia has produced 228 passing yards 131 rushing yards per game, which are both middle of the pack numbers in the ACC.

The Cavaliers also have one of the worst offensive lines UNC will see, bringing out a unit with five new starters that have given up 25 sacks (third-worst in the ACC).

Therefore, UNC defensive linemen should have a field day getting in the backfield and pressuring Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong.

The defensive front has struggled this season producing sacks and tackles for loss. UNC has recorded only 13 sacks, second-worst in the ACC, and 34 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Although the Tar Heels will be without TFL leader Noah Taylor for the rest of the season, they will likely still have a good day against the Cavaliers behind backfield warriors Cedric Gray, Power Echols and Kaimon Rucker.

For the defensive backs, they'll only have to worry about Virginia receiver Keytaon Thompson, who is fourth in the ACC in receiving yards.

On that list, Thompson is actually one spot ahead of Pitt receiver Jared Wayne who ripped apart the UNC secondary with seven receptions for 161 yards a week ago.

One game after allowing that kind of production from one player, the Tar Heels should come into Saturday more prepared and ready to defend the passing game, something they've struggled with despite having solid corners in Tony Grimes and Storm Duck.

Putting up a second good defensive performance in a row will significantly help UNC going forward, giving them more confidence ahead of its showdown against Wake Forests' high-powered offense.

However, it will have to make a statement against a sub-par Virginia offense first, further proving that this defensive unit is changing for the better.