Mack Brown on #WeWantToPlay, "I Think We Need to Listen"

The impact of COVID-19 has many wondering about the potential damage it can do if players decide to take the risk and play sports.

Sports being played is seen as a way to bring normalcy to a currently chaotic world. An unknown virus has stopped the world in its track as people of power try and determine what's safe for everyone, especially those in high-risk professions.

Players like Mikele Colasurdo, freshman quarterback at Georgia State, opted to not play this season due to a heart condition that was developed as a lasting effect of COVID-19. Due to the procedures and tests by Georgia State, Colasurdo credited the team for helping source his condition. It's examples like Colasurdo that have halted commissioners, coaches and players from wanting to continue the season.

Organizations such as the NCAA are having multiple discussions regarding the progress of fall athletics and the impending start on winter sports. Two of the Power 5 conferences have postponed their seasons, B1G Ten and Pac-12; remaining conferences have decided to play all conference games with a plus-one non-conference opponent.

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence has taken the lead in joining players all over the country under one hashtag, #WeWantToPlay. The hashtag signifies the unity of players choosing to opt-in for the season while understanding the associated risk. Lawrence's sentiments have been shared all over social media,

"People are at just as much if not more risk if we don't play. Players will all be sent home to their own communities where social distancing is highly unlikely, and medical care and expenses will be placed on the families if they were to contract COVID-19.

Football is a safe haven for so many people. We are more likely to get the virus in everyday life than playing football. Having a season also incentivizes. Players are safe and take all of the right precautions to avoid contracting COVID because the season/teammate's safety is on the line."

During a press conference, Mack Brown was questioned concerning players joining together to push the season forward. Always called a 'players coach,' Brown demonstrated that trait in his answer, "we need to listen to the players."

"I think it's a message that they do want to play. We're seeing it in many different areas; the players want to be heard. More than they've been heard in the past. I think that's a good thing."

We're in a time where people are being asked to speak up about everything they feel because somebody says something doesn't mean they're right or wrong." Brown said, "But we all should listen, and we need to learn to honor each other's differences. And that's one thing I'm very proud of with our team."

"I think the count the other day was forty-five had opted out from across college football. And that's a small percentage, and we should applaud them if they didn't feel comfortable stepping out. But if guys want to play, and the quarterbacks were the ones speaking out first because they're kind of the spokesperson for the team, I think we do need to listen."

Brown has stressed the importance of open communication with his players and making sure no one feels pressured to do anything that they aren't comfortable doing.

Seemingly, schools have started to go remote since the start of the new semester. Clusters have been forming at UNC, NC State, and East Carolina, forcing the hand of leaders to make difficult decisions concerning more than just sports and students but supporting surrounding communities.

UNC Football has not practiced since Wednesday afternoon since Carolina Athletics has suspended all sports activities.

Stay with AllTarHeels for all your Tar Heel sports updates.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @Quierra_Luck

Please post any comments below!