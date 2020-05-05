Five-star and No. 1 RB Will Shipley Announces Verbal Commitment to Clemson

Five-star prospect Will Shipley has announced he will be attending, Clemson.

Via AllClemson,

"Yeah, so I'm committed to Clemson University and coach Swinney," Shipley told SI, in an exclusive interview. "I'm very excited to be to be all in you know."

Shipley said that is was a Zoom video call last week that sealed the deal.

"I think I got him on a zoom call with Coach Swinney. Coach Elliott, the running back coach. And I think that's when it really hit me. It's like, you don't find this opportunity. You know, it's once in a lifetime," Shipley said. "So I'm different enough for me to even think about passing up this opportunity. You know, I'd be delusional, the culture that coach Swinney has created the people that make up that culture. It's very, very special."

The multi-talented athlete was heavily recruited by top college football programs, Clemson, UNC, NC State, and Notre Dame. Shipley is the number 1 ranked all-purpose running back in the country and number 24 overall. His junior season with Weddington High produced 2,066 yards and 30 touchdowns; He also leads the team 582 receiving yards and eight touchdown passes.

Receiving a stud like Shipley will also award a program with a student-athlete who is versed in Lacrosse and Track/Field. Shipley has received multiple player of the game recognition for Lacrosse and NC Gatorade Football Player of the Year for 2019.

Shipley's top commitment choices were UNC and Clemson.

247sports Evaluation,

Owns a sturdy, filled out frame. Could add some more weight within his upper body at the next level, but likely isn't too far from his ideal size. Tests as a top athlete at running back, consistently running sub 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash in addition to strong track times. One of the most productive running backs in the 2021 cycle, leading his team to an undefeated season and state title as a junior. Breaks off long runs at a high rate, using his speed to get to the edge and pull away from defenses. He has good vision and effectively reads his blocks and finds daylight. Runs with physicality and shows the ability to break arm tackles at the second level. Embraces all aspects of the position and is a complete back. One of the more skilled pass catchers among backs in the 2021 cycle and is a threat as a receiver out of the backfield. He can continue to improve his body lean, lateral agility, and wiggle as a runner. Projects as a multi-year starter at the Power Five level with the upside of developing into an early-round NFL Draft pick.

Shipley is dedicated 150% to Clemson,

"I can tell you right now that I will cut off all communication with other programs," Shipley said. "I will not be talking to any other coaches about recruitment or anything like that. I'm 150% all in. I'm happiest. I've been in a while."

