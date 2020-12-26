RB Javonte Williams Latest Tar Heel to opt Out of Orange Bowl

Running Back Javonte Williams becomes the fourth Tar Heel to opt out of joining the Tar Heels at the Orange Bowl in Miami.

This should come at no surprise, Heels record-breaking running back, Javonte Williams, has opted out of the Orange Bowl. Williams will be entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

Williams made the official announcement on his instagram account.

"I would like to thank God for blessing me with the health and ability to plat the game I love and allowing me to be in this position. Thank you Coach Brown and the staff for giving me countless opportunities to display my talents."

The North Carolina native will be joining teammates Dyami Brown, Chazz Surratt, and running back mate, Michael Carter.

Decisions such as these do not come easy. Players are weighing more than just personal dreams, but also the benefit of those around them including teammates who have turned into family. Williams didn't announce immediately and seemingly took time to spend with those close to him to make the best choice possible for his future.

Along with Carter, the two made NCAA history at North Carolina when the pair rushed for a combine 544 yards against Miami; Individually, Williams with 236 yards. Williams is the only player nationally with 1100+ rushing yards and 300+ receiving yards.

Williams finishes the season with 1,140 yards, 19 touchdowns on 157 carries.

