George Wilson Has Picked His Day

This week George Wilson teased a big release. On Thursday, he announced his big day.

First you see the iconic white and blue of Penn State, then the Sun Devils of Arizona State, the scenes at Chapel Hill, and then the Gamecocks down at South Carolina. These are the four schools he will be choosing from on July 12th.

A coveted four-star recruit from Virginia Beach, Wilson has been gaining a lot more attention this summer as coaches are reviewing his film. Part of the reason that some schools have been late on him is that his junior season was his first playing football. UNC didn’t extend a scholarship offer until May. So, going into last year he wasn’t on the boards for many programs.

He definitely is now.

Wilson is a lean, special athlete that could play at several different positions in college. Despite only a year under his belt, he could easily be one of the best 200 players in the 2021 class. He currently stands at 6’5” and 214 pounds with explosive athleticism. He’s very long and you can see where he has the stature of a basketball player. There are several mechanics he needs to work on to be great at the next level, but he easily passes the eye test.

He is listed as a weak-side defensive end, but he could absolutely line up as a pass-rushing outside linebacker in college. He mostly rushes out of a two-point stance, and so the transition would not be surprising. Obviously, there are outside run fits and pass coverage schemes that would need to be learned in order to make that a reality. However, Wilson possesses many of those attributes that you simply can’t teach.

He would be a great fit for North Carolina, as he is a versatile athlete that could have a lot of fun moving around in Jay Bateman’s scheme. He is a recruit with heaps of potential. Sunday, July 12th will be a day to mark on the calendar.