Wide Receiver Tychaun Chapman Commits to North Carolina

On Wednesday, North Carolina signed the No. 13 class in the nation on the first day of the 2021 signing period. On Saturday, the Tar Heels got a jump start on their 2022 class.

Wide receiver Tychaun Chapman, a 5-foot-9, 165 pound wide receiver and running back from Virginia Beach’s Princess Anne High, committed to the Tar Heels, choosing North Carolina over Florida State, Alabama, Maryland and Penn State. In addition to his final five schools, Chapman had offers from close to two dozen other programs, including Oregon, Oklahoma and USC.

Chapman lined up in the backfield, slot and out wide on offense and also returned kicks, showing the ability to produce game-breaking plays.

Chapman is a multi-sport athlete, who also competes in track and field, where he posted a 6.42 55-meter dash. That speed is evident when watching his film. The speedy and shifty athlete has elite burst and quickness off the line as well as another gear to pull away from defenders downfield. His stellar speed and elusiveness is also effective running the ball on jet sweeps and up the middle, where he’s elusive and hard to bring down.

In his sophomore season at Princess Anne High School, Chapman had 1300 all purpose yards and 15 touchdowns. He was a high school teammate of current Tar Heel defensive back Tony Grimes.

UNC assistant Dre Bly helped to recruit Chapman, who is the latest evidence of Carolina’s increased attention on the Virginia Tidewater region. After signing two recruits from that area in eight years, North Carolina has signed three in the last six months.