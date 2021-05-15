UNC is Dominating the 2021 NCAA Division I Spring Sports Calendar

This spring, North Carolina already has three Final Fours (one of which culminated in a national championship) and is in the mix for four more.

One of the interesting dynamics from the COVID-ravaged 2020-21 academic year in Division I athletics is that the pandemic pushed several of the traditional fall sports into the spring semester. Back in the middle of September in 2020, the DI Council approved moving fall championships to the spring, including men’s and women’s cross country, women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and men’s water polo.

For the University of North Carolina, while the delay was disappointing, all it did was overload the spring with multiple national championship caliber teams.

Of the fall sports, the Tar Heels knew they had national championship potential in field hockey and both soccer teams. For the traditional spring sports, the top level teams for UNC include men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s lacrosse.

All seven of these teams have had incredible seasons to bring renown to the university and all seven have legitimate national title aspirations. As of today (Saturday, May 15), the three traditional fall sports mentioned above have each finished their seasons while the four traditional spring teams are still ongoing.

Let’s look at each team to find out how they fared or where they are at in their championship quest.

Field Hockey

Last Sunday night, the women’s field hockey team wrapped up their third straight national championship, and ninth overall, with a 4-3 overtime win over Michigan.

Junior Erin Matson, the nation’s leading scorer, netted the game-winning goal.

The Tar Heels have been the number one overall seed in each of the past three NCAA Tournaments and have lived up to expectations each time. One result that was different this season than the previous two is that UNC actually lost a game (3-1 at Louisville in the second game of the season). Carolina rode a 47-game winning streak before taking that loss and is 65-1 overall in this three year stretch.

Oh, and by the way, Matson will be back for her senior year in 2021-22. She has a legitimate shot at being a four-time national champion.

Women’s Soccer

The women’s soccer team entered the NCAA Tournament ranked no. 2 in the nation. Through their first three games, they shut out each of their opponents (Denver, Washington, Texas A&M), to advance to the Final Four. Unfortunately, the Tar Heels weren’t able to advance to the National Championship, falling 3-1 to Santa Clara.

A crazy stat, even in the face of defeat: This was just the 28th time in the history of the program the Tar Heels trailed by more than one goal. To put that stat more in perspective, that’s 28 times in 1008 matches. The success of Anson Dorrance’s teams has been nothing short of unbelievable.

Men’s Soccer

The men’s team suffered the same fate as the women’s team, losing in the national semifinals. Marshall, who defeated the Tar Heels, only took one shot on goal in the match (to Carolina’s 11), but that one goal found the back of the net and was enough to claim the victory.

The fact that UNC made the Final Four (called the College Cup in soccer) was in itself a triumph. The unseeded Heels were able to knock off no. 5 seed Wake Forest in the quarterfinals.

Women’s Tennis

Similar to field hockey, the women’s tennis team also entered the NCAA Tournament as the nation’s top seed (however this was the first time they’ve earned that distinction). Through the first two rounds, the Tar Heels have defeated South Carolina State and Old Dominion, both by a clean sweep (4-0).

Carolina will next take on no. 16 seed California on Sunday night at 7:00 pm ET. A win would leave the Tar Heels as one of the final eight teams in the country, one step away from yet another Final Four UNC team this spring.

Men’s Tennis

The men’s tennis team hasn’t quite matched the level of their female counterparts, but the no. 6 overall national seed is certainly nothing to sneeze at. They have, however, matched the women by notching back-to-back 4-0 victories in each of the first two matches of the NCAA Tournament. The man have defeated Presbyterian and Oklahoma State and will next take on no. 11 Georgia on Monday at 10:00 am ET.

Just like the ladies, with a victory the men will be one of the final eight teams remaining.

Women’s Lacrosse

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Women’s lacrosse is the number one overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. They actually had a first round bye and will take on James Madison on Sunday at noon ET.

The ladies have won all 18 games they’ve played this year and are on a 25-game winning streak dating back to the COVID-shortened 2020 season. If you take a look at this year’s schedule, you’ll notice that the Tar Heels have not just won all 18 games, but by and large have obliterated their opponents.

In capturing this year’s ACC Tournament crown, UNC has won five straight conference tournament championships.

Men’s Lacrosse

We get to sat it one more time: The men’s lacrosse team is also the number one overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Tar Heels begin play today (Saturday, May 15) at noon ET against Monmouth.

Unlike the women, the men have actually dropped a couple nail-biters.

Duke is the no. 2 seed on the other side of the bracket. What an event that would be for the Tar Heels and Blue Devils to meet in the national championship. The teams played twice this season, with each one winning at home.

Wrap Up

If you’re keeping track at home, that’s already three Final Fours in the first three of these seven teams to complete their season, one of which culminated in a national championship.

Four of the seven teams were the top overall seed in their respective NCAA Tournament, with women’s soccer (no. 2) and men’s tennis (no. 6) also right there at the top.

How will the remaining four teams wind up? Can the University of North Carolina walk away from the spring sports slate with seven Final Fours? It’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility. Will there be any more national champions? Also a strong possibility.

Stay tuned to All Tar Heels for more information about these teams as they continue in their quest to finish the season as the best team in the country.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade