Two UNC Women's Soccer Leading Stars Leave University Due to Unclear Season

With the uncertainty of fall athletics, championships, and COVID-19, different North Carolina programs have been losing players. Four players have opted out in football, and it's been recently announced, two of North Carolina Soccer's most prominent stars have decided to continue their professional football career elsewhere.

Rising seniors Lotte Wubben-Moy and Alessia Russo announced on their social media their decision to leave the historic program.

“It is rare, indeed, when you are doing exactly what you want to do, with exactly the people you want to do it with, in exactly the place you want to be. In life most people are happy when they get one right, and two is like heaven. Getting all three right can only happen at UNC I never thought my senior year would end like this. This place is so special and Chapel Hill will hold a place in my heart forever. Moving here in 2017 to play for one of the most successful programs in history and to study at such a prestigious university was by far the decision I have ever made. The memories and friendships will last a lifetime. With that being said, due to the uncertainty of the current situation I will be leaving UNC to continue my football journey elsewhere. I look forward to the next chapter. Chapel hill will be missed”

“You are the light of the world. A city built on a hill cannot be hid. No one after lighting a lamp puts it under the bushel basket, but on the lamp stand, and it gives light to all in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others so that they may see your good works and give glory to your father in heaven.” Matthew 5:14-16

In 2017, I took a leap of faith into the unknown, and I landed here, with you, Chapel Hill. I didn’t know how lucky I was. I am so grateful for the memories, families, lessons and people you have afforded me. I found my heart and true passion here, this has lit up my world. This light will remain burning even though I am having to say goodbye to you early. Never could I ever have prepared to end my senior year in this way. With that being said, due to the uncertainty of the season, I have chosen to continue my football journey elsewhere. I wish my @uncwomenssoccer family all the best. Chapel Hill is home to the greatest soccer programme in the world, it’s home to my heart.



Love, Lotte"

During their tenure at North Carolina, Russo played forward appeared in 57 games scoring 28 goals with nine assists. In the 2018 United Soccer Coaches first-team All-America selection, she was named the first Tar Heel to make the first team since Crystal Dunn in 2013. Defender Wubben-Moy played in 62 games completing her three years with six goals and 12 assists. She was named to the 2018 All-ACC Academic Women's Soccer Team.

In a statement to ESPN, Coach Anson Dorrance stated that he had no intention of holding back his players if there's nothing to play for,

"All the elite teams have players that can sign pro contracts right now, so it would be extraordinarily selfish for any of us to ask a player to stay [without a championship to play for]"

Dorrance has been the head coach for North Carolina Women's Soccer since their inception in 1979 and won the National Coach of the Year seven times. The program boats 21 of 36 NCAA titles. North Carolina is the only school in double digits; Stanford is second with three.

