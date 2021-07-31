Tar Heels in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (July 31 Update)
We have arrived at the second week of competition for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. The focus of the world’s attention moves from gymnastics and the pool to the track.
TAR HEELS IN THE OLYMPICS
Since the last update, Great Britain has been knocked out of the women’s soccer competition, losing to Australia in the quarterfinals. This means that the Games have come to an end for Lucy Bronze and Lotte Wubben-Moy.
The US women (Crystal Dunn and Tobin Heath), on the other hand, survived a thrilling quarterfinal match against the Netherlands, advancing 4-2 on penalty kicks. This victory clears two major hurdles for the Americans who (1) lost in the same round at the last Olympics and (2) were beaten by the Dutch in the last World Cup.
Rising Carolina sophomore Aranza Vazquez has advanced to the final of the 3-meter springboard.
The US women's rugby team (Naya Tapper) has completed competition and finished sixth, after expecting to contend for a medal.
The US baseball team has completed pool play undefeated and now advances to the knockout section of the competition where they will take on Japan in the winner's bracket.
MEDAL COUNT
As of this writing, the United States continues to lead the medal count with 45 total medals, followed by China with 42, and the ROC (Russia) with 34. China has overtaken the gold medal lead with 20, followed by host nation Japan with 17, followed by USA with 16.
The following tables show the top 10 countries by (1) total medals and (2) gold medals:
LIST OF TAR HEELS IN THE 2020 GAMES
As a reminder, UNC is represented by 12 current students and alums.
Three of the 12 Tar Heel Olympians are current Carolina student-athletes. Here’s a list of those athletes, their year in school, their countries, and their sport:
- Anton Down-Jenkins | Senior | New Zealand | Diving
- Camilla Feeley | Sophomore | USA | Rhythmic Gymnastics
- Aranza Vazquez | Sophomore | Mexico | Diving
The nine former Carolina student-athletes include:
- Katie Bowen | New Zealand | Soccer
- Lucy Bronze | Great Britain | Soccer
- Crystal Dunn | USA | Soccer
- Tim Federowicz | USA | Baseball
- Tobin Heath | USA | Soccer
- Ryder Ryan | USA | Baseball
- Kenny Selmon | USA | Track and Field (400m hurdles)
- Naya Tapper | USA | Women’s Rugby
- Lotte Wubben-Moy | Great Britain | Soccer
SCHEDULE AND RESULTS FOR TAR HEELS
What follows is a comprehensive listing of every time one of the 12 Tar Heels will be in action during the Games.
NOTE: Dates / times listed are all Eastern Time
Great Britain Soccer (Women’s)
- Athletes – Lucy Bronze (defender), Lotte Wubben-Moy (defender)
- Group E – Canada, Chile, Great Britain, Japan
- Pool Play Results
- vs. Chile | W 2-0 | Wednesday, July 21
- Bronze – 90 MIN, 1 AST, 1 S
- Wubben-Moy – Did Not Play
- vs. Japan | W 1-0 | Saturday, July 24
- Bronze – 90 MIN, 1 AST
- Wubben-Moy – Did Not Play
- vs. Canada | T 1-1 | Tuesday, July 27
- Bronze – 90 MIN, 1 S
- Wubben-Moy – Did Not Play
- Knockout Round Results
- Quarterfinal | vs. Australia | L 3-4 (Extra Time) | Friday, July 30
- Bronze – 112 MIN, 1 S, 1 SOG
- Wubben-Moy – Did Not Play
Mexico Diving (Women’s)
- Athlete – Aranza Vazquez
- Event – 3m Springboard
- Schedule & Results
- Preliminary | Friday, July 30 | 8th of 27 | Advances to semifinal (top 18 advance)
- Semifinal | Saturday, July 31 | 4th of 18 | Advances to final (top 12 advance)
- Final | Sunday, August 1 | 2:00am
New Zealand Diving (Men’s)
- Athlete – Anton Down-Jenkins
- Event – 3m Springboard
- Schedule
- Preliminary | Monday, August 2 | 2:00am
- Semifinal | Monday, August 2 | 9:00pm
- Final | Tuesday, August 3 | 2:00am
New Zealand Soccer (Women’s)
- Athlete – Katie Bowen (midfielder)
- Group G – Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, USA
- Pool Play Results
- vs. Australia | L 1-2 | Wednesday, July 21
- Bowen – 90 MIN, 1 S, 1 SOG
- vs. USA | L 1-6 | Saturday, July 24
- Bowen – 90 MIN, 1 S, 1 SOG
- vs. Sweden | L 0-2 | Tuesday, July 27
- Bowen – 90 MIN, 1 S, 1 SOG
- Did not advance to knockout rounds
USA Baseball
- Athletes – Tim Federowicz (catcher), Ryder Ryan (pitcher)
- Group B – Israel, Republic of Korea, USA
- Pool Play Schedule & Results
- vs. Israel | W 8-1 | Friday, July 30
- Federowicz – Did Not Play
- Ryan – 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 SO, 0 BB
- vs. South Korea | W 4-2 | Saturday, July 31
- Federowicz – Did Not Play
- Ryan – Did Not Play
USA Rhythmic Gymnastics
- Athlete – Camilla Feeley
- Event – Group All-Around
- Schedule
- Qualification – Rotation 1 & 2 | Friday, August 6 | 9:00pm
- Final – Rotation 1 & 2 | Saturday, August 7 | 10:00pm
USA Track & Field
- Athlete – Kenny Selmon
- Event – 400m hurdles
- Schedule & Results
- Heats | Thursday, July 29 | Heat 2 | 2nd | 48.61 | Advances to semifinals
- Semifinals | Sunday, August 1 | 8:05am
- Final | Monday, August 2 | 11:20pm
USA Rugby (Women)
- Athlete – Naya Tapper
- Group C – Australia, China, Japan, USA
- Pool Play Results
- vs. China | W 28-14 | Thursday, July 29
- vs. Japan | W 17-7 | Thursday, July 29
- vs. Australia | W 14-12 | Friday, July 30
- Knockout Schedule & Results
- Quarterfinal | vs. Great Britain | L 12-21 | Friday, July 30
- Tapper – 5 PTS, 1 Try
- 5-8 Placing | vs. China | W 33-14 | Saturday, July 31
- Tapper – 5 PTS, 1 Try
- 5-6 Placing | vs. Australia | L 7-17 | Saturday, July 31
USA Soccer (Women)
- Athletes – Crystal Dunn (defender), Tobin Heath (forward)
- Group G – Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, USA
- Pool Play Results
- vs. Sweden | L 0-3 | Wednesday, July 21
- Dunn (starter) – 80 MIN, 1 S, 1 SOG
- Heath (starter) – 64 MIN, 2 S, 1 SOG
- vs. New Zealand | W 6-1 | Saturday, July 24
- Dunn (starter) – 84 MIN
- Heath (starter) – 90 MIN, 1 AST
- vs. Australia | T 0-0 | Tuesday, July 27
- Dunn (starter) – 90 MIN
- Heath (substitute) – 25 MIN
- Knockout Round Schedule & Results
- Quarterfinal | vs. Netherlands | W 2-2 (4-2 Penalty Shootout) | Friday, July 30
- Dunn (starter) – 120 MIN
- Heath (starter) – 64 MIN, 1 S
- Semifinal | vs. Canada | Monday, August 2 | 4:00am
- Final | vs. Australia or Sweden | Thursday, August 5 | 10:00pm
Stay with All Tar Heels for more updates throughout the duration of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
