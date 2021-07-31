Tar Heels in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (July 31 Update)

Tobin Heath and Crystal Dunn have advanced to the semifinals of the women's soccer competition.

We have arrived at the second week of competition for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. The focus of the world’s attention moves from gymnastics and the pool to the track.

TAR HEELS IN THE OLYMPICS

Since the last update, Great Britain has been knocked out of the women’s soccer competition, losing to Australia in the quarterfinals. This means that the Games have come to an end for Lucy Bronze and Lotte Wubben-Moy.

The US women (Crystal Dunn and Tobin Heath), on the other hand, survived a thrilling quarterfinal match against the Netherlands, advancing 4-2 on penalty kicks. This victory clears two major hurdles for the Americans who (1) lost in the same round at the last Olympics and (2) were beaten by the Dutch in the last World Cup.

Rising Carolina sophomore Aranza Vazquez has advanced to the final of the 3-meter springboard.

The US women's rugby team (Naya Tapper) has completed competition and finished sixth, after expecting to contend for a medal.

The US baseball team has completed pool play undefeated and now advances to the knockout section of the competition where they will take on Japan in the winner's bracket.

MEDAL COUNT

As of this writing, the United States continues to lead the medal count with 45 total medals, followed by China with 42, and the ROC (Russia) with 34. China has overtaken the gold medal lead with 20, followed by host nation Japan with 17, followed by USA with 16.

The following tables show the top 10 countries by (1) total medals and (2) gold medals:

LIST OF TAR HEELS IN THE 2020 GAMES

As a reminder, UNC is represented by 12 current students and alums.

Three of the 12 Tar Heel Olympians are current Carolina student-athletes. Here’s a list of those athletes, their year in school, their countries, and their sport:

Anton Down-Jenkins | Senior | New Zealand | Diving

Camilla Feeley | Sophomore | USA | Rhythmic Gymnastics

Aranza Vazquez | Sophomore | Mexico | Diving

The nine former Carolina student-athletes include:

Katie Bowen | New Zealand | Soccer

Lucy Bronze | Great Britain | Soccer

Crystal Dunn | USA | Soccer

Tim Federowicz | USA | Baseball

Tobin Heath | USA | Soccer

Ryder Ryan | USA | Baseball

Kenny Selmon | USA | Track and Field (400m hurdles)

Naya Tapper | USA | Women’s Rugby

Lotte Wubben-Moy | Great Britain | Soccer

SCHEDULE AND RESULTS FOR TAR HEELS

What follows is a comprehensive listing of every time one of the 12 Tar Heels will be in action during the Games.

NOTE: Dates / times listed are all Eastern Time

Great Britain Soccer (Women’s)

Athletes – Lucy Bronze (defender), Lotte Wubben-Moy (defender)

Group E – Canada, Chile, Great Britain, Japan

Pool Play Results

vs. Chile | W 2-0 | Wednesday, July 21



Bronze – 90 MIN, 1 AST, 1 S





Wubben-Moy – Did Not Play



vs. Japan | W 1-0 | Saturday, July 24



Bronze – 90 MIN, 1 AST





Wubben-Moy – Did Not Play



vs. Canada | T 1-1 | Tuesday, July 27



Bronze – 90 MIN, 1 S





Wubben-Moy – Did Not Play

Knockout Round Results

Quarterfinal | vs. Australia | L 3-4 (Extra Time) | Friday, July 30



Bronze – 112 MIN, 1 S, 1 SOG





Wubben-Moy – Did Not Play

Mexico Diving (Women’s)

Athlete – Aranza Vazquez

Event – 3m Springboard

Schedule & Results

Preliminary | Friday, July 30 | 8 th of 27 | Advances to semifinal (top 18 advance)

of 27 | Advances to semifinal (top 18 advance)

Semifinal | Saturday, July 31 | 4 th of 18 | Advances to final (top 12 advance)

of 18 | Advances to final (top 12 advance)

Final | Sunday, August 1 | 2:00am

New Zealand Diving (Men’s)

Athlete – Anton Down-Jenkins

Event – 3m Springboard

Schedule

Preliminary | Monday, August 2 | 2:00am



Semifinal | Monday, August 2 | 9:00pm



Final | Tuesday, August 3 | 2:00am

New Zealand Soccer (Women’s)

Athlete – Katie Bowen (midfielder)

Group G – Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, USA

Pool Play Results

vs. Australia | L 1-2 | Wednesday, July 21



Bowen – 90 MIN, 1 S, 1 SOG



vs. USA | L 1-6 | Saturday, July 24



Bowen – 90 MIN, 1 S, 1 SOG



vs. Sweden | L 0-2 | Tuesday, July 27



Bowen – 90 MIN, 1 S, 1 SOG

Did not advance to knockout rounds

USA Baseball

Athletes – Tim Federowicz (catcher), Ryder Ryan (pitcher)

Group B – Israel, Republic of Korea, USA

Pool Play Schedule & Results

vs. Israel | W 8-1 | Friday, July 30



Federowicz – Did Not Play





Ryan – 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 SO, 0 BB



vs. South Korea | W 4-2 | Saturday, July 31



Federowicz – Did Not Play





Ryan – Did Not Play

USA Rhythmic Gymnastics

Athlete – Camilla Feeley

Event – Group All-Around

Schedule

Qualification – Rotation 1 & 2 | Friday, August 6 | 9:00pm



Final – Rotation 1 & 2 | Saturday, August 7 | 10:00pm

USA Track & Field

Athlete – Kenny Selmon

Event – 400m hurdles

Schedule & Results

Heats | Thursday, July 29 | Heat 2 | 2 nd | 48.61 | Advances to semifinals

| 48.61 | Advances to semifinals

Semifinals | Sunday, August 1 | 8:05am



Final | Monday, August 2 | 11:20pm

USA Rugby (Women)

Athlete – Naya Tapper

Group C – Australia, China, Japan, USA

Pool Play Results

vs. China | W 28-14 | Thursday, July 29



vs. Japan | W 17-7 | Thursday, July 29



vs. Australia | W 14-12 | Friday, July 30

Knockout Schedule & Results

Quarterfinal | vs. Great Britain | L 12-21 | Friday, July 30



Tapper – 5 PTS, 1 Try



5-8 Placing | vs. China | W 33-14 | Saturday, July 31



Tapper – 5 PTS, 1 Try



5-6 Placing | vs. Australia | L 7-17 | Saturday, July 31

USA Soccer (Women)

Athletes – Crystal Dunn (defender), Tobin Heath (forward)

Group G – Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, USA

Pool Play Results

vs. Sweden | L 0-3 | Wednesday, July 21



Dunn (starter) – 80 MIN, 1 S, 1 SOG





Heath (starter) – 64 MIN, 2 S, 1 SOG



vs. New Zealand | W 6-1 | Saturday, July 24



Dunn (starter) – 84 MIN





Heath (starter) – 90 MIN, 1 AST



vs. Australia | T 0-0 | Tuesday, July 27



Dunn (starter) – 90 MIN





Heath (substitute) – 25 MIN

Knockout Round Schedule & Results

Quarterfinal | vs. Netherlands | W 2-2 (4-2 Penalty Shootout) | Friday, July 30



Dunn (starter) – 120 MIN





Heath (starter) – 64 MIN, 1 S



Semifinal | vs. Canada | Monday, August 2 | 4:00am



Final | vs. Australia or Sweden | Thursday, August 5 | 10:00pm

Stay with All Tar Heels for more updates throughout the duration of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

