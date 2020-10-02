Breaking News: President Trump and the First Lady Test Positive for COVID-19

Breaking news from the White House late Thursday night/Friday morning, United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.

The President tweeted the discovery,

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

The news comes just hours after it was announced his aide, Hope Hicks, contracted the virus. Just days before, Hope and the first family were together at the debate in Cleveland on Tuesday and flew with them on Marine One. Hicks also surrounded multiple aides and family members of the Trump presidency.

MSNBC compiled a list of those who could possibly be infected due to the close proximity with Hicks.

After the news broke of Hicks' results, Trump tweeted to support a healthy recovery and announced his immediate quarantine decision.

"Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for COVID 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!"

COVID-19 has killed one million worldwide and more than 200,000 Americans. At 74 years young, President Trump falls into a high-risk category of severe complications due to the virus.

The News couldn't come at a more sensitive time in American history. As the election nears, the News of a sitting President contracting a highly political and publicized disease could impact the final stretch of his campaign and rush a vaccine that has yet to be confidently completed.

