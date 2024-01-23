Former UNC basketball wing Leaky Black turned out to be the Hornets' hero in their stunning victory.

Following his five-year UNC basketball career, Leaky Black went undrafted last summer but earned a two-way contract with the lowly Charlotte Hornets (10-31) for his NBA rookie campaign.

He doesn't see much action off the bench. But the 24-year-old defensive stopper from Concord, N.C., made every late second count in Monday night's 128-125 upset win on the road against the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves (30-13).

With 11.9 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and Charlotte needing a stop to maintain a 126-125 lead, Hornets head coach Steve Clifford subbed in the Tar Heels' two-time All-ACC Defensive Team selection.

Black, who has received double-digit minutes only once across his 12 appearances this season, played only five minutes against the Timberwolves, tallying seven points, three rebounds, one assist, and one block.

Nevertheless, he was the star of the last 12 seconds. Black blocked the driving layup attempt by Karl-Anthony Towns, who finished with a career-high 62 points for Minnesota, before coming away with the rebound, drawing a foul, and confidently drilling both attempts at the charity stripe with 1.7 ticks left on the clock.

They were his first made free throws as a pro:

Towns then airballed an attempt from the logo, and the Hornets left with the W.

While Leaky Black is averaging only 1.7 points and 5.3 minutes across his limited NBA outings, it's worth pointing out that the beloved UNC basketball product has played in five of the Hornets' past seven contests.

One would think Clifford will now consider calling his number more often.

