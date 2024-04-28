Prediction Machine Favors UNC Basketball for Sharpshooting Transfer
Nothing is a done deal until a player makes it official himself. But as things stand in the Cade Tyson sweepstakes, one could say it looks like all but a sure thing the UNC basketball recruiters prevail for the heralded Belmont sophomore's services.
RELATED: Elite Transfer Center Now Planning Trip to UNC
During Tyson's visit to Chapel Hill last weekend, a pair of insiders entered the first 247Sports Crystal Ball picks in the race, both projecting the former Missouri Valley Conference Rookie of the Year and 2023-24 all-conference selection to join the Tar Heels. Around the same time, On3's Jamie Shaw forecasted the same outcome in the Recruiting Prediction Machine.
And on Saturday afternoon, with rumblings escalating on social media about UNC's seemingly ever-strengthening standing in the battle for the younger brother of former Clemson star Hunter Tyson, On3's Joe Tipton added his name to those favoring the Tar Heels.
Cade Tyson, a 6-foot-7, 205-pound native of Monroe, N.C., averaged 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds this past season for a Belmont team that finished 20-13 overall and No. 4 in the MVC standings. Even more attractive is his 46.5 shooting percentage beyond the arc as a sophomore on 5.5 attempts per game.
The 20-year-old Tyson could become the first from the transfer portal to fill one of a few open slots on the 2024-25 UNC basketball roster.
RELATED: Hubert Davis Make Bold Move on Transfer Trail
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball news.