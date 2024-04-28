Prediction Machine Favors UNC Basketball for Sharpshooting Transfer

Cade Tyson 6’7 Wing (Monroe, N.C) Sophomore year highlights at Belmont University. Cade was All-MVC Second Team. Former MVC Rookie of the Year.



Averaged 16.2ppg 5.9rbs 1.6apg on 49.3% FG, 46.5% 3pt, 85.5% FT🔥@cade_tyson https://t.co/2koNMagR7k pic.twitter.com/8UA37vGK8j