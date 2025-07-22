6 key UNLV defensive players to watch this season
UNLV defensive coordinator Paul Guenther has no shortage of talent and experience to orchestrate an elite defense this season. Now, it's up to the players to prove they're elite on the field.
Zach Arnett resigned in April for personal reasons, which led to Guenther's promotion. Guenther, who was initially hired as an associate head coach in April, returns to college football after spending 21 seasons in the NFL. He spent three seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Raiders from 2018-20, a stretch that included their move to Las Vegas.
“The defensive knowledge … when he walks into that room to talk to the players, with his background and experience in the NFL, he’s coming in and saying, ‘These are the things you need to do. This is the style of defense we’re going to run, here’s what you need to do,” UNLV coach Dan Mullen said. “He can be very matter-of-fact with them. He’s like, ‘If your goal is to get to and play in the NFL, you’re playing for a guy that is going to coach you that way.’
“I’m thrilled to have Paul.”
Here are a few UNLV defensive players to look out for in the upcoming season:
Marsel McDuffie, LB:
McDuffie enters his fifth season with the Rebels as a preseason All-Mountain West selection.
Despite being out for six weeks with a leg injury last year, he recorded 13 tackles in UNLV's win over Cal in the LA Bowl in December.
McDuffie should be the leader for a defense that lost some vital players this offseason, including All-American linebacker Jackson Woodard.
Jake Pope, DB:
After spending time at Alabama and Georgia, Pope now finds himself at UNLV.
He is expected to make up for some of the players UNLV lost in the defensive backfield last season.
Pope played 12 games for Alabama in 2023, primarily on special teams, and made four appearances for Georgia last year.
Denver Harris, CB:
UNLV has previously played at Texas A&M, LSU, and Texas-San Antonio. He's played in 21 college games so far and was one of the best cornerbacks in the transfer portal this offseason.
Harris was a top-rated recruit out of North Shore High in Houston and made the 2022 Under Armour All-American team. ESPN and 247Sports gave him a four-star rating, while On3 gave him five stars.
Jaheem Joseph, S:
Another transfer, Joseph spent time at Northwestern and West Virginia before joining the Rebels. UNLV will need him to produce this season.
Joseph had two interceptions for the Wildcats in a win over Utah in the 2023 Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Joseph was considered one of the best safeties available this offseason, having recorded 40 tackles and an interception for Northwestern last season.
Aamaris Brown, DB:
Brown made previous stops at Kansas State and South Florida before coming to UNLV.
In three seasons with the Bulls, he appeared in 28 games, recording 70 tackles, four interceptions, a sack, nine pass breakups, and recovered a fumble for a touchdown.
Chief Borders, DE/OLB:
Borders previously played at Florida, Nebraska, and Pittsburgh. With Pittsburgh last season, he had 11 tackles and a pass deflection.
Borders will be a central figure in the Rebels' rebuilt defensive line, which added five transfers. He was highly-recruited out of high school with offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Michigan State, and, Stanford.