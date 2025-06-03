Five UNLV Hustlin’ Rebels Earn CSC Academic All-District Honors
The College Sports Communicators have named five UNLV Hustlin' Rebels to their College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team on Tuesday. The five players who earned this honor are senior JP Hefft, sophomore Carson Lane, senior Will Marquart, senior Brendan O'Sullivan, and senior Elijah Rodriguez. Heft and Lane are now both CSC Academic All-America finalists. All three Academic All-America teams will be announced on July 31.
The 2025 Academic All-District Baseball Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, were created to honor student-athletes for their performance both on the field and in the classroom. All five of these Rebels have made significant contributions to the Hustlin' Rebels baseball team and has maintained outstanding academic standards during this school year.
According to the UNLV Rebels Official Website, Eligibility for the Award is based on:
"To be eligible for the CSC Academic All-District Team, players must carry a 3.50 cumulative GPA and be at least a sophomore in both academic and athletic standing. Graduate students need to have at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA in both their undergraduate and graduate studies to be eligible, with grades from all institutions counting for transfer students. Student-athletes must also play in 90 percent of the team's games or start in at least 66 percent of contests. Pitchers need to have made at least 17 appearances or pitched for at least 35.0 innings to qualify."
Hefft and Lane are the two players who are on the All-America ballot. Hefft is an economics major who both led the Rebels in stolen bases this season and made the UNLV Dean's List. Lane was named First-Team All-Mountain West as one of the best pitchers in the conference. He's a kinesiology major with a 3.66 cumulative GPA and had an all-time great Rebels pitching performance this season when he pitched eight innings of a combined no-hitter.