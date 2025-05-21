Four UNLV Hustlin' Rebels Earn All-Conference Honors
The Mountain West Conference baseball awards for this season were announced last night, and four UNLV Hustlin' Rebels were named to the 2025 Mountain West All-Conference teams. INF/OF Dean Toigo was named First Team All-Mountain West, along with pitcher Carson Lane. Outfielder Cole Koniarsky and pitcher LJ Mercurius were both named Second Team All-Mountain West.
Dean Toigo
Toigo was the top hitter on the Rebels and has the most power of any player in the Mountain West. His 18 home runs and 74 RBIs both led the conference and earned him a share of the Mountain West Tony Gwynn Player of the Year award. He posted otherworldly numbers to go along with his HRs and RBIs, including a .384 batting average, .694 slugging percentage, and 1.144 OPS. This honor was undoubtedly deserved.
Carson Lane
Lane was dominant in conference play this season. He finished second in conference wins with five, third with 61 strikeouts, and fourth-best opponent batting average at .230. His most notable moment was when he pitched the first eight innings of a Rebels no-hitter against the Fresno State Bulldogs, which was the program's first no-hitter since 2003.
Cole Koniarsky
Koniarsky is one of the best contact hitters in the conference. He knows how to get on base. His .385 batting average in conference play was sixth best in the Mountain West, and his .468 on-base percentage was fifth best. His glove is also one of the best in all of college baseball. The right fielder posted a tremendous .968 fielding percentage in conference play.
LJ Mercurius
Mercurius has the third-best ERA in the conference at 3.29 in conference play while holding his opponents to a .222 average, which also ranks third in the Mountain West. His 3.57 overall ERA was the best in the conference. He also allowed just 30 hits and 17 runs which were both the second-best mark amongst starting pitchers. There is a strong case to be made for him to be on the first team.