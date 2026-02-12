How To Watch: Austin Peay Governors @ UNLV Hustlin' Rebels: Friday, February 13

Game Preview

The UNLV Hustlin' Rebels baseball team is coming off a surprisingly strong season, but they also lost some key players. They'll throw their first pitch out on Friday on their home field of Earl E Wilson Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. This opens up their non-conference schedule; their Mountain West Conference schedule will not start until March 13 against the Air Force Falcons. Friday's game will be the first game of a four-game series, which includes a doubleheader on Saturday. These teams have never played before at any point in their school's existence.

This is what the UNLV Rebels had to say about the Governors:

"Austin Peay, who are receiving votes in the NCBWA Preseason Poll, were tabbed the preseason favorites after being selected in the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) Preseason Gold Poll, sharing the honor with conference member Stetson, who were chosen as the preseason favorites in the Graphite Division coaches poll. Last year, the Governors recorded a 45-14 overall record and a 26-4 conference play record.

APSU infielder Ray Velazquez, who was named ASUN Preseason Player of the Year and named a Fourth Team Preseason All-American by the NCBWA, enters the 2026 season after batting .364 with 18 home runs and 57 RBI last spring. He ranked third in the ASUN with a slugging percentage of .728. The Lipscomb Bisons were picked second in the Gold Division coaches poll after making an appearance in the last year's tournament.

Austin Peay returns four positional starters and nine pitchers, three of which were starters one year ago. There are 17 newcomers on this year's roster."

How To Watch

What: Austin Peay Governors @ UNLV Hustlin' Rebels

When: Friday, February 13, 2026

Time: 9:05 PM EST

Where: Earl E Wilson Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Mountain West Network

Live Stream: Mountain West App

Players To Watch

Carson Lane, UNLV Hustlin' Rebels - Lane was named First-Team All Mountain West last season and has been named to the Mountain West's Preseason All-Conference team this season. The junior right-hander is projected to be one of the best pitchers in the Mountain West Conference and will be a key piece in the Rebels' success this season.

Ray Velazquez, Austin Peay Governors - The infielder is their best player and has already been named the ASUN Preseason Player of the Year. This is the guy the Rebels' pitchers have to be careful with.

