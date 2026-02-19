How To Watch: Bradley Braves @ UNLV Hustlin' Rebels: Friday, February 20

Game Preview

The UNLV Hustlin' Rebels baseball team had a game scheduled this week against the UC Riverside Highlanders on Tuesday in Riverside, California, but it was postponed due to inclement weather. Both sides say they plan to make this game up at some point in the future. So, their last game was played last Sunday when they lost the final game of a four-game series to the Austin Peay Governors. They split that series 2 - 2 after winning the first two games of the series.

Next up for the Rebels are the Bradley Braves back at home at Earl E Wilson Stadium in Las Vegas. Bradley has started off the season at 1 - 3. These teams will play a three-game series, with the first game taking place on Friday night.

This is what the UNLV Rebels official website had to say about the Braves:

"Through four games, Bradley is hitting .222 as a team with 28 hits and 17 runs scored. The Braves have shown patience at the plate with 22 walks and have been active on the bases, going 7-for-9 in stolen base attempts. Cal Leighton has led the offense early, hitting .500 with a .500 on-base percentage, Ashton Horchem is batting .375 and has been steady defensively with a perfect fielding percentage in the outfield.

Anthony Martinez has provided early power, launching a home run and posting a .533 slugging percentage, and Hayden Miller has added a home run and three stolen bases. On the mound, Robert Sanford, Davis Webb, and Tristan Duke have each delivered scoreless outings to stabilize the bullpen early.

The Braves have recorded 25 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .222 batting average. Defensively, Bradley has turned nine double plays and holds a .942 fielding percentage."

How To Watch

What: Bradley Braves @ UNLV Hustlin' Rebels

When: Friday, February 20, 2026

Time: 9:05 PM EST

Where: Earl E Wilson Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Mountain West Network

Live Stream: Mountain West App

Players To Watch

Marcos Rosales, UNLV Hustlin' Rebels - Rosales was the standout star for the Rebels in their opening series of the season against Austin Peay. In the four games, one of which he only had one at-bat as a pinch hitter, he had five hits, three walks, two home runs, two doubles, five RBIs, and five runs in the series. Continuing to not have him start every game might not be the greatest idea.

Other Ways To Follow

