How To Watch: Bradley Braves @ UNLV Hustlin' Rebels: Saturday, February 21

Game Preview

The UNLV Hustlin' Rebels baseball team did have a game scheduled this week against the UC Riverside Highlanders on Tuesday in Riverside, California, but it had to be postponed due to inclement weather. Because of that, their game last night against the Bradley Braves was their first game since last weekend. Friday night's game was the first in a three-game series taking place over the course of this weekend. It is a big series for both the Rebels and the Braves.

Next up for UNLV and Bradley is a showdown at Earl E Wilson Stadium in Las Vegas in Game 2 of this three-game series. The game will be played on Saturday night, and the series will be finished on Sunday afternoon.

This is what the UNLV Rebels official website had to say about the Braves:

"Through four games, Bradley is hitting .222 as a team with 28 hits and 17 runs scored. The Braves have shown patience at the plate with 22 walks and have been active on the bases, going 7-for-9 in stolen base attempts. Cal Leighton has led the offense early, hitting .500 with a .500 on-base percentage, Ashton Horchem is batting .375 and has been steady defensively with a perfect fielding percentage in the outfield.

Anthony Martinez has provided early power, launching a home run and posting a .533 slugging percentage, and Hayden Miller has added a home run and three stolen bases. On the mound, Robert Sanford, Davis Webb, and Tristan Duke have each delivered scoreless outings to stabilize the bullpen early.

The Braves have recorded 25 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .222 batting average. Defensively, Bradley has turned nine double plays and holds a .942 fielding percentage."

How To Watch

What: Bradley Braves @ UNLV Hustlin' Rebels

When: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Time: 7:05 PM EST

Where: Earl E Wilson Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Mountain West Network

Live Stream: Mountain West App

Players To Watch

Marcos Rosales, UNLV Hustlin' Rebels - Rosales had a breakout series for UNLV in their opening series of the season against the Austin Peay Governors. In the four-game series, one of which he only came to the plate once to pinch hit, he totaled five hits, three walks, two home runs, two doubles, five RBIs, and five runs. We expect him to see all the bats he can handle in this series and hopefully he continues to excel.

Other Ways To Follow

