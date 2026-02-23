How To Watch: Western Michigan Broncos @ UNLV Hustlin' Rebels: Tuesday, February 24

Game Preview

The UNLV Hustlin' Rebels baseball team is coming off an impressive three-game weekend sweep of the Bradley Braves. They are now riding a three-game winning streak and sitting at 5 - 2 on the season. UNLV is coming off a 20 - 9 win and outscored the Braves 45 - 23, scoring at least 12 runs in every game. Following the sweep, UNLV head coach Stan Stolte spoke about where his team is at after the weekend.

"Great weekend from an offensive standpoint, saw a lot of pitches, had some big hits in numerous RBI situations, ran the bases aggressively and intelligently all weekend," Stolte said. "We pitched well enough to win, but need to clean up controlling the running game. Bradley did a good job of exposing that."

Next up for the Rebels are the Western Michigan Broncos. They will start a two-game series at Earl E. Wilson Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday night. Western Michigan is currently sitting at 2 - 4, and coming off a win over the UC San Diego Tritons.

How To Watch

What: Western Michigan Broncos @ UNLV Hustlin' Rebels

When: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Time: 9:05 PM EST

Where: Earl E Wilson Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Mountain West Network

Live Stream: Mountain West App

Players To Watch

Drew Barragan, UNLV Hustlin' Rebels - The Rebels' third baseman had a big game in their final game of a three-game sweep over the Bradley Braves on Sunday. In a game with a ton of huge performances, in which the Rebels scored 20 runs, Barragan stood out from the crowd. He went 4 - 6, driving in four RBIs and scoring three runs. If he can stay hot against Western Michigan, it can go a long way in helping them notch their fourth-straight victory.

Michael Maloney, Western Michigan Broncos - The Broncos' infielder has been their top hitter so far this season. Maloney has racked up 10 hits, six RBIs, seven runs, and two home runs. He leads or is tied for the lead in RBIs, runs, and home runs. Also, he is batting .435 and slugging a team-best .696. This is the player that the Rebels are going to have to contain if they want to come away with a win in this game and this series.

Other Ways To Follow

UNLVRebels.com



More UNLV Rebels On SI News