Mountain West Championship Preview: How To Watch San Diego State Vs. UNLV Baseball
The UNLV Hustlin' Rebels baseball team concluded their regular season with a sweep of the Air Force Falcons last weekend. They now turn their focus to the Credit Union 1 Mountain West Championship. The Rebels enter the tournament on a four-game winning streak, which was enough to earn them the No. 4 seed in the tourney. Their first-round opponent will be the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs. These two teams will be the second game of the tournament on Wednesday, May 21, at 6:05 PM local time in Mesa, Arizona. The winner of this game will move on to Round 2 to play the No. 1 seed, the Nevada Wolf Pack.
How to Watch San Diego State Vs. UNLV Baseball
What: San Diego State Aztecs vs University of Nevada, Las Vegas Hustlin' Rebels
When: Wednesday, May 21
Time: 9:05 PM EST
Where: Sloan Park, Mesa, Arizona
TV: N/A
Live Stream: Mountain West Network
UNLV Player To Watch
Dean Toigo, UNLV Hustlin' Rebels - Toigo heads into the Credit Union 1 Mountain West Championship carrying a 19-game hitting streak with him. He has been by far the team's top player at the plate this season. His 18 home runs are 11 more than anyone on the team, and his 74 RBIs lead the team by 27. It's not just the power either, he's batting a team-best .384 while also leading the team in almost all the key hitting categories, including OPS and Slugging.
San Diego State Player To Watch
Nevan Noonan, San Diego State Aztecs - The Aztecs lineup doesn't have a ton of pop, but when the power does come, it comes from Noonan. He leads the team with eight home runs and 45 RBIs. He's also batting .345, which is second on the team. When the Rebels pitching staff is navigating this lineup, this is the batter they'll have to be most carful with if they want their season to continue for another day.