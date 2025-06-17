Mountain West Co-Player Of The Year Dean Toigo Transfers From UNLV To Arizona State
The UNLV Hustlin' Rebels baseball team had the Mountain West Conference Co-Player of the Year in their lineup this past season. Dean Toigo had an incredible season for the Rebels. However, he will not be in the scarlet and gray next season. He has formally committed to join the Arizona State Sun Devils for this upcoming baseball season.
Last season in Las Vegas he batted .377 with 18 home runs and 74 RBIs while slugging .682. The left handed slugger is a huge addition for the Sun Devils lineup. The junior will likely serve as a DH and utility player in Tempe.
After getting knocked out of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, Arizona State head coach Willie Bloomquist said that they were going to "hit the transfer portal extremely hard" in his post game press conference. He did exactly that. Within the first 12 hours of the transfer portal opening, ASU added three star baseball players. Along with Toigo, they also brought in junior infielder from Vanderbilt Matthew Polk and sophomore infielder from Utah Valley Dominic Longo.
Polk did not play for Vanderbilt in 2025 or anyone for that matter, but had been on the team the four previous seasons in which they made the NCAA Tournament in all four years. Longo is coming off a year in which he was named to the All-WAC Second Team. He batted .306 with 11 home runs and 60 RBIs. While Arizona State did lose a handful of key players this offseason, they are wasting no time reloading. They are also increasing their scholarships to 34 from the prior maximum of 11.7 as the recent House v NCAA settlement agreement allows the increase.
As far as the Hustlin' Rebels go, this is a tough loss and they will also have to hit the transfer portal to help replace their biggest bat and the most important piece in their lineup in 2025.