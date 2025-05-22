UNLV Baseball Eliminated After 8-0 Loss To SDSU In Mountain West Tournament Opener
The UNLV Hustlin' Rebels baseball team was upset and sent home in the first round of the Credit Union 1 Mountain West Championship at Sloan Park on Wednesday night by the San Diego State Aztecs. The Rebels entered this game as the higher-seeded favorite with a record of 31 - 23 against the Aztecs, who held a record of 20 - 37. It was a blowout loss for UNLV who lost the game by a score of 8 - 0.
Things started off badly and only went downhill for the Rebels. The very first batter of the game in the top of the first doubled, and San Diego State never looked back. The Aztecs brought him around to score playing station-to-station baseball with a sacrifice and single, and the Rebels were losing before they even came to bat. While San Diego State would tack on seven more runs throughout the game, that first-inning run would ultimately be enough to knock off UNLV.
Star pitcher, sophomore Carson Lane, managed to go just four innings, giving up seven hits and three earned runs, which resulted in his sixth loss of the season. The final dagger was a four-run top of the ninth inning for the Aztecs, doubling their four-run lead, leaving no hope for a ninth-inning rally and an incredible comeback victory.
This loss brings the Rebels' season to an end after they were simply outplayed and, quite frankly, dominated by the Aztecs. Following the tough loss, UNLV head coach Stan Stolte spoke with the media and gave his thoughts on both the game and the season he just saw come to an abrupt end.
"Things didn't go our way tonight and we did nothing to get going," Stolte said. "Their pitcher dominated us again from the start. They played better than us in all phases. We played good baseball down the stretch, but tonight that disappeared. The last six to seven weeks, kids played their butts off but it was a tough way to end the season."