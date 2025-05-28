UNLV Baseball Legends: The Top 5 Hustlin’ Rebels Of All Time
The UNLV Hustlin' Rebels baseball program has a storied history and has sent their fair share of star players to Major League Baseball. When you look back on all the names that have come and gone through the Rebels system, it's hard to narrow down who the best of the best is, however, we tried to do just that. These are the top five baseball players in the school's history.
1. Infielder Matt Williams - 1984 - 1986
Williams is undoubtedly the top option on this list. What he did at UNLV was simply incredible. Still to this day, he is the program's all-time home run leader with 58 and sits second all-time with 217 RBIs. He also scored 223 runs, which remains the third most in program history today.
2. Outfielder Ryan Ludwick - 1997 - 1999
Ludwick is the top outfielder in school history. He was a two-time All-Western Athletic Conference selection and a Freshman All-American. His junior year was one of the best seasons in school history, he produced 90 hits, 13 home runs, 69 RBIs, 155 total bases, 70 runs scored, 19 stolen bases, and 47 walks.
3. Starting Pitcher Donovan Osborne 1988 - 1990
Osborne was a three-time First-Team All-American who still owns a tie of the school record for wins with 35. In 1989, he pitched 32 consecutive scoreless innings and three complete-game shutouts. He went on to be drafted in the first round by the St. Louis Cardinals.
4. Starting Pitcher Mel Stottlemyre Jr 1983 - 1984
While the righty only pitched one full season as a starter with the Rebels, it may have been the best in the program's history. In 155 2/3 innings, he struck out 125 batters and finished eight complete games. If he had been with the team longer, he'd be higher on this list.
5. Infielder Bryson Stott - 2017 - 2019
Stott was the 2019 Mountain West Player of the Year, who went on to be a first-round pick and is currently a starter for the Philadelphia Phillies.