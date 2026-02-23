UNLV Hustlin' Rebels Sweep The Bradley Braves In Three-Game Series

The UNLV Hustlin' Rebels baseball team completed a three-game weekend sweep over the Bradley Braves on Sunday. With these three wins, the Rebels moved to 5 - 2 on the season, while Bradley dropped to 1 - 6. It was an impressive series for the Rebels, who had a big comeback and two blowout wins in this series. Following the sweep, UNLV head coach Stan Stolte spoke about their impressive weekend.

"Great weekend from an offensive standpoint, saw a lot of pitches, had some big hits in numerous RBI situations, ran the bases aggressively and intelligently all weekend," Stolte said. "We pitched well enough to win, but need to clean up controlling the running game. Bradley did a good job of exposing that."

In the first game of the series, the Braves jumped out to an early 4 - 0 lead in the first inning and eventually stretched that lead to 6 - 0. However, after scoring two runs in the sixth, UNLV had a huge nine-run seventh inning that was too much for Bradley to overcome. The final score of the game was 12 - 9. Right fielder Nin Burns II had a strong game, driving in a game-high three RBIs and scoring a run.

In the second game of this three-game series, the Rebels blew out the Braves 13 - 5; however, the game was tougher than the score shows. This was a tight game until UNLV opened things up with three runs in the seventh inning and seven runs in the eighth. DH Ayden Garcia was the star of this game, going two for four, with one walk, and driving in four RBIs.

The third game of the season was a laugher. UNLV won by a score of 20 - 9. By the second inning, UNLV was already up 11 - 0. There were a ton of Rebels who had huge games in Game 3, but the one that stands out the most is third baseman Drew Barragan, who had four hits, four RBIs, and scored three runs in six at-bats. It was the top performance in a game full of great performances.

Next up for the Hustlin' Rebels are the Western Michigan Broncos. The Broncos enter this game at 2 - 4, coming off a win over the UC San Diego Tritons. These teams will face off on Tuesday at Earl E. Wilson Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

