UNLV Slugger Dean Toigo Named First-Team All-Region
UNLV Runnin' Rebels baseball star Dean Toigo has been named to one of the 2025 American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) and Rawlings NCAA DI All-Region Team. He was named the West All-Region First Team. The ABCA announced their All-Region teams on Tuesday, June 10. The American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings NCAA DI All-Region Teams are voted on by ABCA member head coaches in the West Region, which includes schools in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.
This honor puts Toigo in the running to make the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings NCAA DI All-America team. That prestigious team will be named just before the start of the 2025 NCAA DI College World Series on Friday June 13.
He is really beginning to pile up the awards for his incredible season. The senior had already been named the 2025 co-Mountain West Tony Gwynn Player of the Year along with Fresno State Bulldogs' infielder Murf Gray Jr. and to the 2025 First Team All-Mountain West team.
It has all been well deserved after the season he had. The utility player helped carry the UNLV lineup all season. He slammed 18 home runs which were 11 more than anyone else in the lineup this season. The 74 RBIs he drove in led the team by 27, and his .384 batting average was 20 points higher than any of his teammates. Along with those monster numbers, he also led the team in OPS, slugging percentage, total bases, and extra-base hits.
His accomplishments this season immediately propel him into legend status for the Rebels. Toigo's name will now go down in history alongside former UNLV legends like Fernando Valenzuela, Eric Nielsen, Xavier Scruggs, and Bryson Stott. We are sure this isn't the last of the honors that he'll receive this offseason and there is a great chance he'll be named to the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings NCAA DI All-America team on Friday.