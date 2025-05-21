UNLV Star Dean Toigo Named 2025 Co-Mountain West Tony Gwynn Player Of The Year
The Mountain West Conference announced their yearly baseball awards last night. The most prestigious honor that a player can earn is the Mountain West Tony Gwynn Player of the Year. A UNLV Hustlin' Rebels baseball star won a share of the award for this season. Utility player Dean Toigo has been named the 2025 co-Mountain West Tony Gwynn Player of the Year. He shares the award with Fresno State Bulldogs' infielder Murf Gray Jr. Toigo was also named to the 2025 First Team All-Mountain West.
He was undoubtedly the heart of the Rebels' lineup this season. His 18 home runs are 11 more than anyone else on the team, his 74 RBIs lead the team by 27, and his .384 batting average is 20 points higher than anybody else's. He also led the team in OPS, slugging percentage, total bases, and extra-base hits.
In the Mountain West, Toigo finished third in average, fourth in slugging, fourth in OPS, and eighth in on-base percentage. He also led the conference in both home runs and RBIs. The versatile star has been the most dominant hitter in the conference this season. This is the fifth time a Rebel has earned a share of the conference Player of the Year award. The others to also earn this honor are Fernando Valenzuela (2003), Eric Nielsen (2004), Xavier Scruggs (2008), and Bryson Stott (2019).
Toigo, along with the rest of the Hustlin' Rebels, will now turn their attention to the Mountain West Conference Tournament, where he will look to build on his Player of the Year resume.
They will open up the tournament against the San Diego State Aztecs on Wednesday night. If he continues his monster season and leads the Rebels deep into the tournament, his incredible season can end with him being a legend at UNLV.