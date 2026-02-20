Air Force Falcons May Keep It Closer Than Expected Against UNLV Runnin' Rebels

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels are coming off a tough home loss to the Colorado State Rams. They were evenly matched, but it's the kind of game the Rebels need to win if they want to be taken seriously heading into the Mountain West Conference tournament. UNLV will look to bounce back on Saturday in a game that they should win with ease against the Air Force Falcons. Air Force is currently 0 - 15 in Mountain West play and 3 - 23 overall.

With this game being played on Saturday, predictions are starting to roll in. This next prediction we are covering comes from Josh Schonwald from Doc's Sports Service. While they may believe that Air Force will cover the spread, it is nothing to worry about for Rebels fans because this is going to be a significant spread in favor of UNLV.

Doc's Sports Service's Prediction For UNLV Runnin' Rebels @ Air Force Falcons

"UNLV will play this game with a mark of 13-13 for the year. They turn it over 12.3 times per contest and as a unit they are committing 21.7 fouls per game. As a team, UNLV is grabbing 35.5 rebounds per game and has accounted for 365 dimes for the year, which ranks 206th in college in terms of passing. The Rebels are shooting 33.2% from downtown (183 of 551) and 69.7% from the free throw line. They average 79.5 points per contest (107th in Division 1) while going 46.5% from the field.

On defense, the Rebels are forcing their opponents into 13.1 turnovers per game and they draw 20.0 fouls. They are conceding 36.0% on 3-pointers while they are 318th in college in points per game allowed (79.2). The Rebels defensively are giving up a field goal percentage of 45.8% (677 of 1,477) and they concede 34.6 rebounds per game as a unit. They rank 275th in the country in giving up assists to the opposition with 389 surrendered so far this year...

Josh Schonwald's Pick: Take Air Force"

While they are picking Air Force here, they are picking Air Force to cover the spread, not win the game. While there is no official point spread yet, we expect the spread to be up around 15 points with UNLV being the clear favorite.

UNLV fans have nothing to worry about here; the Rebels are going to win this game, and it is not going to be close. Despite UNLV struggling at times this season, they are not going to lose to the Falcons and give them their first win in Mountain West play this season. This will be an easy win for the Rebels.



More UNLV Rebels On SI News