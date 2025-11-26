Alabama Crimson Tide Demolish The UNLV Runnin' Rebels At The Players Era Festival
The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team got crushed on Tuesday night by the No. 8-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. They lost by a final score of 115 - 76. This one was never really all that competitive. UNLV was down 15 at halftime and then allowed the Crimson Tide to shoot 63.6% from the field and 50% from three in the second half. The Rebs drop to 3 - 4 after the loss, while Alabama climbs to 4 - 2. Rebels' head coach Josh Pastner spoke with the media about the loss after the game.
"Alabama is really good," Pastner said. "As limited as we are and as small as we are right now, without our front-court guys, it was going to be an uphill battle from the start. They made some great shots, and we struggled to score. We just don't have an inside presence right now. Tyrin (Jones) is a freshman playing our five spot, and he's really a three/four. Doing that against an SEC team, one of the best teams in the country, makes it tough. We need to get healthy. We will put this behind us and get ready for a very good Rutgers team on Thursday."
Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn was the Rebels' best player in this game. The junior guard led the team with 25 points, shooting 9 - 19 from the floor and 3 - 8 from beyond the three-point arc. He also chipped in with four rebounds, one assist, and three steals. Behind him in scoring was Issac Williamson, who put in 18 points of his own in the loss to the Crimson Tide.
Tyrin Jones led the team with six assists and had one of the Rebels' two blocks. Kimani Hamilton was the team's top rebounder with five, and he also chipped in with 13 points and four assists.
Alabama had six players in double figures, with junior guard Aden Holloway leading the team with 26 points. He made 9 - 14 from the field, 5 - 6 from three, and went 3 - 3 from the free-throw line. Holloway also chipped in with four rebounds and four assists. Aiden Sherrell led the Crimson Tide with eight rebounds, while Amari Allen led the team with six assists and two blocks.
The Runnin' Rebels will be back in action on Thanksgiving when they take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News