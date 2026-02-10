"Athleticism And Defensive Activity" Will Help The UNLV Runnin' Rebels Beat The San Jose State Spartans

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team is set to face off with the San Jose State Spartans tonight, and the predictions have been rolling in rapidly for this game. After a big win over the Grand Canyon Lopes to snap a four-game losing streak, they are now heavy favorites to beat the Spartans tonight at the Thomas & Mack Center. It's amazing what a difference one game can make.

This next prediction we are covering comes from Kim Smith of Picks and Parlays. They are projecting the Rebels to blowout the Spartans in this game. The UNLV faithful will be happy with this prediction.

Picks And Parlays On The UNLV Runnin' Rebels

"Offensively, UNLV is averaging 78.8 points per game while allowing 78.7 points per contest. The Rebels are shooting 46% from the field and averaging 14.1 assists per game. Defensively, they provide solid rim protection with 4.3 blocks per game and are active in passing lanes with 8.2 steals per contest.

UNLV’s ability to force turnovers and create scoring opportunities in transition has been one of their strengths. While consistency has been an issue, their athleticism and defensive activity often give them an edge against struggling offenses."

Picks And Parlays' Prediction For San Jose State Spartans @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels

"I’m backing UNLV in this matchup because of their defensive activity and offensive advantage. The Rebels score over nine more points per game than San José State and are far more disruptive defensively. Playing at home further strengthens their position against a Spartans team that has struggled to generate offense...

I’m leaning toward the under because San José State has consistently struggled to score, averaging under 70 points per game. While UNLV can put up points, the Spartans’ offensive limitations suggest this game may not reach a high total.

Final Score Prediction:

UNLV 76, San José State 62"

They have the Rebels winning this game by 14 points. That's a huge win for UNLV. We expect them to win by a margin closer to eight or nine points. There have been tough stretches for UNLV this season as they've been plagued by inconsistency. If they are going to knock off the struggling Spartans, they'll have to play like they did against Grand Canyon rather than the way they played during their losing streak.

