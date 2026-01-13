Boise State Broncos @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels Is A Toss Up That The Rebs Should Win

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels will look to bounce back tonight after two consecutive road losses when they host the Boise State Broncos. This should be an evenly matched game, and both the point spread and predictions reflect that. Boise State is a -2.5 favorite, and our latest prediction comes from Andrew Jett of Pick Dawgz. It looks like they believe that this game could go either way. Hopefully for the Rebels, it goes their way because this is a win they need to get back on track in the Mountain West Conference.

Pick Dawgz On The UNLV Runnin' Rebels

"Over on the UNLV side, they posted a 3-5 stretch over their first eight games, taking losses to TN-Martin, Montana, Maryland, Alabama and Rutgers. A 4-1 run came next with wins over Stanford, Fresno State, La Sierra and Air Force. Since then however, it’s been consecutive losses to Wyoming and Colorado State, giving the Rebels a 7-8 run through their first 15 games this season.

Matched up against Colorado State in their most recent outing on Friday, the Rebels came out of the second half with a 32-29 deficit. UNLV was outscored 38-33 the rest of the way and ended up with a road loss 70-62 in the end. Tops in scoring was Issac Williamson with 14 points and three rebounds. Al Green added 12 points with two assists and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn had 13 points with two assists and two rebounds."

Pick Dawgz's Prediction For Boise State Broncos @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels

"I’ll take a stab on Boise State but you could call this one either way. The Broncos got beaten up at home against a very good Utah State team in their last outing, posting just 36.8 percent shooting and a 40-26 deficit on points in the paint. Boise State was competitive on the boards and only had 10 turnovers, but they allowed 56.9 percent shooting on defense to a hot Aggies offense. The Broncos have lost three straight games now, and they’ve scored fewer than 69 points in consecutive outings.

As for UNLV, they’re coming off a road loss against a pretty solid Colorado State squad. The Rebels shot a tepid 40.8 percent in that one with 15-of-25 (60 percent) from the line and 14 turnovers. UNLV has lost consecutive games themselves, scoring fewer than 67 points in each of those."

We agree that this game could go either way, and we would give the slight edge to the Rebels on their home court. Boise State is just 1 - 4 in the Mountain West and has now lost three games in a row. UNLV has to show up and take this game in Las Vegas against a team that is reeling. This should be a hard-fought game between two teams desperate for a win.



